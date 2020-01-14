CLOSE

Roseate Spoonbills roost for the night at a bird rookery inside Ten Thousand Island off of Everglades City, Everglades National Park. (Photo: Andrea Melendez, The News-Press)

1. This weekend: Festival of Birds

This annual event allows guests to explore the local environment through guided field trips to wildlife hot spots around Southwest Florida, and features nature programs with expert speakers at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center.

This event is from Friday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 19 at Rookery Bay, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Festival of Birds attendees can customize their experiences by selecting from a variety of field trips, including birding walks, kayak tours, buggy rides, swamp “tromps” and boat rides. Trips range in price from $0-$150.

Advance registration is required. rookerybay.org.

File: Mah Jongg (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/THE ADVERTISER)

2. Thursdays: Mah Jongg is back

Weekly Mah Jongg is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Thursdays through April at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

Games are open to the public. RSVP to Shirley at 239-389-7872.

3. Starts Wednesday: Speaker series

Retired IRS Director, Thomas Eastwood, will be in Disseler Hall at United Church of Marco Island on from 2 until 3:30 p.m., Jan. 15 and 22.

On the 15th he will present on the topic, "The Pueblo Incident: Cold War Intelligence," it will include a review of cold war intelligence; especially the seizure of the US spy ship Pueblo in 1968 by North Korea.

The U.S. Navy intelligence ship, USS Pueblo, was captured by North Korea in 1968. Americans captured aboard the ship spent 11 months in captivity. (Photo: Associated Press)

On the 22nd he will present on the topic, "Comey's Higher Loyalty," it will include a fact based analysis of: political influence of federal agencies (FBI, DOJ, CIA, IC, IRS); Martha Stewart; Rudy Giuliani; enhanced interrogation, warrantless surveillance; the Clinton Investigation; Russian election meddling, James Comey and Andrew McCabe.

