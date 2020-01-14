3 To Do: Bird Fest, Mah Jongg, more
1. This weekend: Festival of Birds
This annual event allows guests to explore the local environment through guided field trips to wildlife hot spots around Southwest Florida, and features nature programs with expert speakers at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center.
More: WOW To Do List: Winter Bible Study, Royal Horses, more
More: 3 To Know: New Everglades area visitor center, more
This event is from Friday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 19 at Rookery Bay, 300 Tower Road, Naples.
Festival of Birds attendees can customize their experiences by selecting from a variety of field trips, including birding walks, kayak tours, buggy rides, swamp “tromps” and boat rides. Trips range in price from $0-$150.
Advance registration is required. rookerybay.org.
2. Thursdays: Mah Jongg is back
Weekly Mah Jongg is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Thursdays through April at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.
Games are open to the public. RSVP to Shirley at 239-389-7872.
3. Starts Wednesday: Speaker series
Retired IRS Director, Thomas Eastwood, will be in Disseler Hall at United Church of Marco Island on from 2 until 3:30 p.m., Jan. 15 and 22.
More: Club Briefs: A public service from the Marco Cruise Club, more
On the 15th he will present on the topic, "The Pueblo Incident: Cold War Intelligence," it will include a review of cold war intelligence; especially the seizure of the US spy ship Pueblo in 1968 by North Korea.
On the 22nd he will present on the topic, "Comey's Higher Loyalty," it will include a fact based analysis of: political influence of federal agencies (FBI, DOJ, CIA, IC, IRS); Martha Stewart; Rudy Giuliani; enhanced interrogation, warrantless surveillance; the Clinton Investigation; Russian election meddling, James Comey and Andrew McCabe.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments