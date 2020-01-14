Celebrity Birthdays, Jan. 14-20
JANUARY 14
Dave Grohl, musician (51)
JANUARY 15
Dove Cameron, actress (24)
JANUARY 16
Kate Moss, model (46)
JANUARY 17
Jim Carrey, actor (58)
JANUARY 18
Dave Bautista, wrestler, actor (51)
JANUARY 19
Shawn Johnson, gymnast (28)
JANUARY 20
Rainn Wilson, actor (54)
Guess who?
I am an actress born in Illinois on Jan. 17, 1922. I have been a beloved actress and animal activist for decades. I have appeared on programs like "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and a long-running hit about senior women living together.
Answer: Betty White
