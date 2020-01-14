CLOSE

A wide assortment of offerings from Greek Grille at the Marco Island Farmer's Market. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

We return to the Marco Island Farmer’s Market for this week’s Food Finds. And what did we find? A gourmet Greek bounty filled with European, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean influences.

Greek Grille has a wide assortment of take-home entrees and desserts so relax and leave all the cooking to them. Available items include gyro wraps, baba ganoush, tabuli salad, fatouch salad, Greek salad, hummus, chicken kebabs and dolmades.

You can also pick from some tempting desserts, including baklava.

First, I sampled a gyro, with lamb, fresh onions, lettuce and tomato and a yummy tazatziki sauce. My only regret is I didn’t have a second one.

A gyro from Greek Grille at the Marco Island Farmer's Market. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Spanakopita from Greek Grille, at the Marco Island Farmer's Market. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Next up was the spanakopita, a phyllo pastry stuffed with spinach and feta cheese. This was my favorite item from this visit.

Last, but certainly not least, was the baklava, a phyllo pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey. I’m drooling just thinking about it.

And if you are at the market early enough, you might want to grab one of the Grille’s egg croissant breakfast sandwiches. It’s on my “to-do” list for next time.

Baklava from the Greek Grille at the Marco Island Farmer's Market. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Greek Grille accepts cash or credit. And I credit them with making me one heck of a Greek feast.

Food Finds, a new column spotlighting tasty treats you can find all over Southwest Florida and not necessarily just served in a restaurant. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Greek Grille

At the Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com; sweetblendz.com

