CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Deep soul-searching and a sharing of hidden emotions might be on the docket this week, Capricorn. It is brave to own up to your feelings. You'll find support in friends.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

A deep cleaning or decluttering is in order, Aquarius. Start with one room in the house and then work your way onward as time permits. Decluttering can be liberating.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

You may soon encounter some awkward moments with some people you interact with regularly, Pisces. This will blow over quite quickly.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

The stars pull you deeper into the cocoon of your mind, Aries. This may help you as you work on a project or work through thoughts and emotions.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

This is a week to take inventory of any goals that you may have put on a shelf, Taurus. Dust them off and create a plan of action because the time to pursue them is now.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, an ambitious week is on the horizon. Your professional house is booming, and you are ready to perhaps move your career to the next level.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

This week will get off to a social start, Cancer. Expect friends to bring other friends along if you are hosting a party. This is an exciting opportunity to expand your network.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, put all of your cards on the table and begin discussions with others who are influencers in your life. Only then can you come up with a strategy to get things done.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Make a point of being direct if you are upset, Virgo. Others need to know if they have stepped on your toes, even if it was accidental so they can make things right.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Now is a key time to boost your bottom line, Libra. If you don't already have a job, it's time to get one. If you're employed, you may need to seek out new revenue streams.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Various ideas are swirling around in your head, Scorpio. You're not sure which ones you want to see the light of day just yet. Partner up on a trial project first.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, if stress has been ruling your universe, it might be time to step back and reevaluate your priorities. Find out which tasks you can shed from your daily list.

