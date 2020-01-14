Horoscopes, Jan. 14-20
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Deep soul-searching and a sharing of hidden emotions might be on the docket this week, Capricorn. It is brave to own up to your feelings. You'll find support in friends.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
A deep cleaning or decluttering is in order, Aquarius. Start with one room in the house and then work your way onward as time permits. Decluttering can be liberating.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
You may soon encounter some awkward moments with some people you interact with regularly, Pisces. This will blow over quite quickly.
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
The stars pull you deeper into the cocoon of your mind, Aries. This may help you as you work on a project or work through thoughts and emotions.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
This is a week to take inventory of any goals that you may have put on a shelf, Taurus. Dust them off and create a plan of action because the time to pursue them is now.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, an ambitious week is on the horizon. Your professional house is booming, and you are ready to perhaps move your career to the next level.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
This week will get off to a social start, Cancer. Expect friends to bring other friends along if you are hosting a party. This is an exciting opportunity to expand your network.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, put all of your cards on the table and begin discussions with others who are influencers in your life. Only then can you come up with a strategy to get things done.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Make a point of being direct if you are upset, Virgo. Others need to know if they have stepped on your toes, even if it was accidental so they can make things right.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Now is a key time to boost your bottom line, Libra. If you don't already have a job, it's time to get one. If you're employed, you may need to seek out new revenue streams.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Various ideas are swirling around in your head, Scorpio. You're not sure which ones you want to see the light of day just yet. Partner up on a trial project first.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, if stress has been ruling your universe, it might be time to step back and reevaluate your priorities. Find out which tasks you can shed from your daily list.
