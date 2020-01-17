CLOSE

File: A snowy egret feeds in a tidal pool . (Photo: Andrew West/The USA Today Network-Florida)

1. Friday through Sunday: Festival of Birds

This annual event allows guests to explore the local environment through guided field trips to wildlife hot spots around Southwest Florida, and features nature programs with expert speakers at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center.

More: WOW To Do List: Coffee with a Cop, Mullet Fest, more

Festival of Birds attendees can customize their experiences by selecting from a variety of field trips, including birding walks, kayak tours, buggy rides, swamp “tromps” and boat rides.

This event is Friday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 19 at Rookery Bay, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Trips range in price from $0-$150. Advance registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org.

2. This weekend: Art Fest Naples

Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.

More: 3 To Know: Birds, flu and blooms

The event is Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19 at Fleischmann Park, 1600 Fleischmann Blvd, Naples.

Information: 239-634-2337, artfestnaples.com.

3. Saturday: Roots of Jazz opens cultural series

The Saul I. Stern Cultural Series will open its 26th season at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18.

The opening event is the “Roots of Jazz” from Klezmer to Gershwin. Klezmer is the musical tradition of the Jews of Eastern Europe.

The opening event of the series is the “Roots of Jazz” from Klezmer to Gershwin. (Photo: Shutterstock)

When Gershwin, Ziggy Elman and others learned the music from their immigrant parents, these musicians evolved it into their own musical style, for which they became famous.

More: Club Briefs: Kiwanis meet exceptional students, more

The performers – Dan Weiner, from the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, Md. and Tim Schwartz, who began his career at age 9, performing for the Philadelphia Orchestra – not only play but offer interesting dialogue about each piece.

The performance is open to the public. A reception follows. Information and tickets: 642-0800.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/17/3-do-bird-fest-jazz-and-more/4477689002/