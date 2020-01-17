Celebrity Birthdays, Jan. 21-27
CLOSE
JANUARY 21
Geena Davis, actress (64)
JANUARY 22
Beverley Mitchell, actress (39)
JANUARY 23
Doutzen Kroes, model (35)
JANUARY 24
Neil Diamond, singer (79)
JANUARY 25
Alicia Keys, singer (39)
JANUARY 26
Ellen DeGeneres, TV host (62)
JANUARY 27
Noah Schnacky, singer (23)
Guess who?
I am a singer born in California on Jan. 22, 1949. I was inspired by Sam Cooke and started playing drums in high school. I was the lead singer for a popular rock band for 20 years before my successful solo career. I'm known as "The Voice."
Answer: Steve Perry
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/17/celebrity-birthdays-jan-21-27/4491631002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments