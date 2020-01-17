CLOSE

The Mongolian pork ribs appetizer from Mango's Dockside Bistro, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Our next dining destination is Mango’s Dockside Bistro at the Esplanade Shoppes on Marco Island, the perfect stop for an evening of waterside dining while enjoying the Gulf breeze.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the bacon-wrapped shrimp jalapeños (six fresh jalapeños with a large shrimp, cream cheese and wrapped in apple-wood bacon; $12) and the Mongolian pork ribs (baby back ribs with a hoisin sauce, which is a thick and fragrant sauce – think syrupy soy – with ginger and garlic, $14).

The "Boom, Boom" shrimp salad from Mango's Dockside Bistro, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

The shrimp were amazing and pair perfectly with the dish’s other ingredients. The ribs were fall off the bone delicious.

For my entrée, I picked the veggie and black bean burger ($12). According to the description, the burger is topped with a crispy jumbo onion ring, avocado, and an avocado-citrus-ginger aioli. Mine did have avocado, but instead of an onion ring it had sliced onions, lettuce and tomato. Under the circumstances, I added mayonnaise.

The veggie and black bean burger with cole slaw and sweet potato fries from Mango's Dockside Bistro, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

The burger is served on a brioche bun, a real plus. The patty was a little loose, typical with this type of burger, but the taste was superb. You won’t miss “real” meat.

My dish came with the restaurant’s signature mango coleslaw, my choice of fruit, fries or sweet potato fries. I chose the latter. I asked for extra mayo, which is my preferred dipping sauce. Very satisfying.

The spinach basil pesto linguine with blackened chicken at Mango’s Dockside Bistro. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

One of my dining companions selected the spinach basil pesto linguine with blackened chicken ($19; you can also choose mahi mahi or shrimp for this dish at $24).

The other picked the “Boom Boom” shrimp salad ($16), fried shrimp in spicy sauce with blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and toasted almonds on mixed greens with a buttermilk ranch dressing.

While the linguine leans toward the heavy side, it received good reviews. Meanwhile the shrimp dish is great for someone with a smaller appetite and who likes a spicy dish.

The strawberry “not-so-shortcake” from Mango's Dockside Bistro, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

This dining trio wasn’t done yet, deciding to share Mango’s signature strawberry “not-so-shortcake” ($8). This dessert is big enough to share, with dual of delicious sponge cake, a syrupy strawberry compote goodness and heavy whip cream. A must try!

From sandwiches to pasta, pork ribs and sushi, Mango’s is a great place, especially if you have a diverse party craving different tastes.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Mango's Dockside Bistro

Located in the Esplanade, 760 N Collier Blvd # 109, Marco Island

239-393-2433

mangosdocksidebistro.com

