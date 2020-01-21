CLOSE

A scene from the 2019 and 35th Annual Mullet Festival at Stan's Idle Hour in Goodland. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Starts Friday: The Mullet Festival

Southwest Florida’s quirkiest and most fun festivals is coming to Goodland, from Jan. 24 until 26 (Friday evening, and all day Saturday and Sunday).

Enjoy fried and smoked mullet and lots of other fresh seafood and "good eats" along with arts and crafts. Great live music and of course, the annual Buzzard Lope dance contest, culminating with the crowning of the new Buzzard Lope Queen!

Marie Harvey, left, and Kat Ebaugh show their moves at the 2019 and 35th Annual Mullet Festival at Stan's Idle Hour in Goodland. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Special to the Nap)

The Mullet Festival celebrates Old Florida at its finest and carries on the traditions established by Stan Gober (may he rest in peace), whose offbeat music was the inspiration for the Buzzard Lope Dance and Queen Contest.

Stan's Idle Hour is located at 221 W. Goodland Drive, Goodland. Information: stansidlehour.net.

2. Tuesday: Coffee with a Cop

Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation from 8 until 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Doreen’s Cup of Joe, 267 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Information: 239-389-5050.

3. Friday: Kiwanis Club hosts a Texas Hold ‘em Tournament

On Jan. 24 the second annual Texas Hold ‘em Tournament sponsored by the Kiwanis Club will be held at Rose Auditorium on Marco Island.

At last year’s inaugural event 50 players vied for the final table and the grand prize. Rose Auditorium is located at 180 South Heathwood Drive on Marco Island.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the games begin at 6. Player entry fee is $50 which buys $200 in chips. The grand prize this year is a week at the Grand Hilton Vacation Club in Las Vegas valued at $2500, all players reaching the final table will receive a prize.

Drinks and snacks will be available at the table and additional re-buys will be available until the final break. You can register online at marcokiwanis.org, by mail sending your name, email address and check to P.O. Box 2041 Marco Island, FL 34146, by emailing LuckyTeamFl@gmail.com or calling Lucky at 563-676-9031.

Registration will also be offered at the door for anyone wanting to play.

