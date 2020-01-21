CLOSE

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Don't take a "wait and see" attitude pertaining to your career, Aquarius. You need to grab the bull by the horns and make your own breaks. Don't procrastinate.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Immerse yourself in a project that taps into the skills that you have long been afraid to develop, Pisces. It's good to push yourself at times.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Various opportunities may be coming your way soon, Aries. Some unique business dealings may suddenly provide some options that you never had before.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, the time has come to focus on the relationships in your life, especially a romantic one. That means spending more time with a spouse or a significant other.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, after many weeks of trying to solve a difficult problem, you have a classically clever move of inspiration. The time for big changes is now.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Put some domestic plans in motion, Cancer. Devote extra time this week to fun activities with a son, daughter or another family member. Get creative with ideas.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

A wonderful breakthrough occurs when you least expect it, Leo. If you have had real estate on the mind, it could be to that end. Enjoy your well-earned success.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Brilliant insight needs an outlet, Virgo. You may have just the thing in a plan for a book, craft project, educational experience, or much more.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, you are looking for solutions, but you may be focused on short-term fixes instead of looking at the long-term picture. Don't get caught up in the here and now.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Everyone can benefit from a rebranding of sorts, Scorpio. Start jotting down ideas of what you want to accomplish and how to put your best foot forward.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

It's time to cut through some brain fog that has been preventing you from moving forward, Sagittarius. Start by removing all outside distractions and getting down to business.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, just when you thought your reached your quota for good ideas, you have a eureka moment later this week. Take full advantages of all opportunities that arise from it.

