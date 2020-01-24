CLOSE

1. This weekend: The Mullet Festival

Southwest Florida’s quirkiest and most fun festivals is coming to Goodland, from Jan. 24 until 26 (Friday evening, and all day Saturday and Sunday).

Enjoy fried and smoked mullet and lots of other fresh seafood and "good eats" along with arts and crafts. Great live music and of course, the annual Buzzard Lope dance contest, culminating with the crowning of the new Buzzard Lope Queen!

Jimmy Long seems dressed for the part at the 2019 Mullet Festival. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

The Mullet Festival celebrates Old Florida at its finest and carries on the traditions established by Stan Gober (may he rest in peace), whose offbeat music was the inspiration for the Buzzard Lope Dance and Queen Contest.

More: WOW To Do List: Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance, McConville, more

Stan's Idle Hour is located at 221 W. Goodland Drive, Goodland.

Information: stansidlehour.net.

2. Saturday: Art-in-the-Glades

Looking for unique gift from Florida, not the usual souvenir? Come to historic Everglades City on Saturday, Jan. 25, for Art-in-the-Glades where local photographers, artists, and crafters will have their works for sale.

There will also be local authors signing their books.

More: Club Briefs: 'Twilight Bocce' from IAS, more

The event takes place in McLeod Park on the Circle from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. next to City Hall, the old County Courthouse. Information: evergladeshistorical.org or 239-695-2905.

3. Center presents chalk art

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents Chalk Art from 2 until 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents Chalk Art from 2 until 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Marco Island Center for the Arts. (Photo: Matthew Berry/Eagle-Gazette)

The center will host this event, for all ages, in its adjacent parking lot. Even though this is a free event, call or RSVP online today.

The Art Center welcomes kids, adults, families and groups. Be prepared to get creative, down, and dusty with us. All materials are provided free of charge.

To let us know you will be attending call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit marcoislandart.org/event/chalk-art-2020/.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/24/3-do-mullet-fest-art-glades-more/4544282002/