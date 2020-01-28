CLOSE

Artist Kim Belange created a couple of Cape Romano-inspired bowls for the silent auction, during a previous Souper Bowl. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. 'Souper Bowl Saturday'

Purchase a hand-painted bowl for just $20 and enjoy sampling soups from area restaurants.

The event is ; 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Feb. 1, at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia, Marco Island.

Information: 239-394-7543 or marcoislandchamber.org.

2. Wednesday: Farmer’s market at Veterans Community Park

The popular Marco Island Farmer’s Market has returned to Veterans Community Park, held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue.

Local Southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com/calendar.

3. Last chance: ‘Ms Conceptions’ exhibit

Closes Jan. 30: The Florida Chapter of the National Association of Women Artists has been invited by the curator and museum manager of the Marco Island Historical Museum and Gallery to exhibit its members’ work.

"Presence" by Anika Savage. (Photo: Image provided)

The exhibition, titled “Ms Conceptions,” is on display now and closes on Jan. 30, at the Museum’s Marco Island campus, located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

The exhibit was juried and judged by respected gallerist, Joseph Panarelli of Quidley and Company, Naples, Boston, Nantucket and Westport.

