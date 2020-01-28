CLOSE

JANUARY 28

Ariel Winter, actress (22)

More: Horoscopes, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

JANUARY 29

Adam Lambert, singer (38)

Adam Lambert of Queen + Adam Lambert perform during their Rhapsody Tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena on July 16, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. (Photo: Rob Schumacher/The Republic)

JANUARY 30

Christian Bale, actor (46)

JANUARY 31

Tyler Seguin, athlete (28)

FEBRUARY 1

Harry Styles, singer (26)

FEBRUARY 2

Gerard Piqué, athlete (33)

FEBRUARY 3

Daddy Yankee, singer (43)

Guess who?

I am a singer born in New York on Jan. 28, 1980. I was once a commercial actor and I got my big break in a popular boy band in the 1990s. I also starred in two reality series about my family and me.

Answer: Nick Carter

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/28/celebrity-birthdays-jan-28-feb-3/4563914002/