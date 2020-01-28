Celebrity Birthdays, Jan. 28-Feb. 3
JANUARY 28
Ariel Winter, actress (22)
JANUARY 29
Adam Lambert, singer (38)
JANUARY 30
Christian Bale, actor (46)
JANUARY 31
Tyler Seguin, athlete (28)
FEBRUARY 1
Harry Styles, singer (26)
FEBRUARY 2
Gerard Piqué, athlete (33)
FEBRUARY 3
Daddy Yankee, singer (43)
Guess who?
I am a singer born in New York on Jan. 28, 1980. I was once a commercial actor and I got my big break in a popular boy band in the 1990s. I also starred in two reality series about my family and me.
Answer: Nick Carter
