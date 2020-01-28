CLOSE

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Even if you have a mind to help the ones you love, those people have to be receptive to your assistance, Aquarius. Give them a chance to come around.

More: Celebrity Birthdays, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Don't let others talk you into something you don't want to be involved with, Pisces. Stand your ground or walk away.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, a budding relationship appears to be on the cusp of taking the next step. Your relationships are your own, so don't be afraid to slow down if things feel like they're going too fast.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, now is the time to institute a change to your daily routine if that's been on your mind. Planetary energy is pushing you on a course of self-discovery.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, small influencers in your life may be imperceptible, but they are slowly turning the wheels of change and you'll soon be able to realize what is in store.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Connect with your spiritual foundations, Cancer. They will be your guide through a week that figures to have its share of ups and downs. Faith will help you ride it out.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

The week ahead should be fairly positive for you, Leo. This lifting of weight will inspire newfound freedom to embark on interesting projects or pursue new interests.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

You may be looking for fulfillment in your love life or your career this week, Virgo. Some measure of liberation will occur in the days ahead.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, as the days unfold, you may find yourself feeling more creative and perhaps a bit more rebellious in your thinking. It is okay to want to set out on a new path.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Oftentimes you are a master of taking a difficult situation and turning it on its head immediately, Scorpio. Those unique skills may be put to the test this week.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

A reorganization will occur in your life. This may involve physically moving things around the house or an intellectual reorganization that produces a new perspective.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Good times with the ones you love do not have to take a back seat to professional goals, Capricorn. Find a way to strike a balance, even if it means delegating more often.

More: Horoscopes, Jan. 21-27

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/28/horoscopes-jan-28-feb-3/4563862002/