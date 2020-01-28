Horoscopes, Jan. 28-Feb. 3
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Even if you have a mind to help the ones you love, those people have to be receptive to your assistance, Aquarius. Give them a chance to come around.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Don't let others talk you into something you don't want to be involved with, Pisces. Stand your ground or walk away.
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, a budding relationship appears to be on the cusp of taking the next step. Your relationships are your own, so don't be afraid to slow down if things feel like they're going too fast.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, now is the time to institute a change to your daily routine if that's been on your mind. Planetary energy is pushing you on a course of self-discovery.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, small influencers in your life may be imperceptible, but they are slowly turning the wheels of change and you'll soon be able to realize what is in store.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Connect with your spiritual foundations, Cancer. They will be your guide through a week that figures to have its share of ups and downs. Faith will help you ride it out.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
The week ahead should be fairly positive for you, Leo. This lifting of weight will inspire newfound freedom to embark on interesting projects or pursue new interests.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
You may be looking for fulfillment in your love life or your career this week, Virgo. Some measure of liberation will occur in the days ahead.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, as the days unfold, you may find yourself feeling more creative and perhaps a bit more rebellious in your thinking. It is okay to want to set out on a new path.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Oftentimes you are a master of taking a difficult situation and turning it on its head immediately, Scorpio. Those unique skills may be put to the test this week.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
A reorganization will occur in your life. This may involve physically moving things around the house or an intellectual reorganization that produces a new perspective.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Good times with the ones you love do not have to take a back seat to professional goals, Capricorn. Find a way to strike a balance, even if it means delegating more often.
