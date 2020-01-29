Food Finds: The sweetest place on Marco Island
The sweetest place on Marco Island; that’s saying a lot. But I believe I’ve found it. As the name so rightfully indicates, Sweet Annie's of Marco has something delicious in store.
To the left is an old-fashioned ice cream shop; and to the right is tables, knick-knacks of all variety from TY Beanie Babies, tees and a variety of specialty colas.
First things first: the ice cream. Before pondering over the many selections, you’ll first need to pick a cone or bowl. There are waffle cones, sugar cones, cake cones and even gluten-free cake cones. Something for everyone.
Next, you’ll need to pick from one or more of the 47 flavors.
I selected a scoop of the non-dairy coffee almond fudge, for the health conscious person I’d like to be, and a scoop of “Twixie” (with bits of Twix bar inside) for the “real” me. And those scoops resided in a waffle cone bowl.
My friend had a scoop of the “Daiquiri Ice” and a scoop of the toasted coconut, also in a waffle cone.
What can I tell you about the ice cream? Firstly, it has a homemade quality to it. It’s dense, like a quality ice cream should be; not whipped up and airy.
Due to the rich flavor, you shouldn’t be able to tell the non-dairy coffee almond fudge from the regular coffee almond fudge. It’s that good. The Twixie is just as it sounds, a candy-coated good time. Well, ok, maybe not coated. But it sounds better than a candy-bar-crumbled-into-a-million-bits good time.
The “Daiquiri Ice” was blue. Not my cup of tea, or ice cream; but my friend liked it. The toasted coconut on the other hand was simply stellar.
We also walked away with two pre-prepared pints of ice cream from a freezer at the front door. Wait, that sounds like we stole it. We did not. I took home a pint of French vanilla and a pint of butter pecan. Same quality ice cream; but the containers could use an upgrade.
From the assorted fudge collection, I also grabbed a French vanilla fudge bar from the Blue Moose Sweet Shoppe.
Whether you’re looking for a novelty gift, to make a child’s eyes shine or just a good old-fashioned night out at the ice cream parlor, Sweet Annie’s will take you back in time to relive those days of yore.
And a hat tip to the service. Top notch!
This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.
If you go
Sweet Annie's of Marco
- Located in Island Plaza, 692 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island
- 239-642-7180
- sweetanniesicecreammarcoisland.com
