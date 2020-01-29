CLOSE
Photos: Sweet Annie's of Marco, 2020
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A scoop of non-dairy coffee almond fudge (bottom) and a scoop of â€œTwixieâ€ (with bits of Twix bar in it) in a waffle bowl from Sweet Annie's, Marco Island.
A scoop of non-dairy coffee almond fudge (bottom) and a scoop of â€œTwixieâ€ (with bits of Twix bar in it) in a waffle bowl from Sweet Annie's, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Fullscreen
A scoop of the “Daiquiri Ice” (bottom) and a scoop of the toasted coconut, in a waffle cone from Sweet Annie's, Marco Island.
A scoop of the “Daiquiri Ice” (bottom) and a scoop of the toasted coconut, in a waffle cone from Sweet Annie's, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Assorted cones from Sweet Annie's, Marco Island.
Assorted cones from Sweet Annie's, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Pre-prepared pints of ice cream and pies, ready for the taking at Sweet Annie's, Marco Island.
Pre-prepared pints of ice cream and pies, ready for the taking at Sweet Annie's, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Fullscreen
A variety of ice cream from Sweet Annie's, Marco Island.
A variety of ice cream from Sweet Annie's, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Fullscreen
An assortment of colas from Sweet Annie's, Marco Island.
An assortment of colas from Sweet Annie's, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Fullscreen
An assortment of TY products from Sweet Annie's, Marco Island.
An assortment of TY products from Sweet Annie's, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The sweetest place on Marco Island; that’s saying a lot. But I believe I’ve found it. As the name so rightfully indicates, Sweet Annie's of Marco has something delicious in store.

    To the left is an old-fashioned ice cream shop; and to the right is tables, knick-knacks of all variety from TY Beanie Babies, tees and a variety of specialty colas.

    More: Food Finds: Greek-ing out at the Farmer’s Market

    First things first: the ice cream. Before pondering over the many selections, you’ll first need to pick a cone or bowl. There are waffle cones, sugar cones, cake cones and even gluten-free cake cones. Something for everyone.    

    Next, you’ll need to pick from one or more of the 47 flavors.

    I selected a scoop of the non-dairy coffee almond fudge, for the health conscious person I’d like to be, and a scoop of “Twixie” (with bits of Twix bar inside) for the “real” me. And those scoops resided in a waffle cone bowl.      

    My friend had a scoop of the “Daiquiri Ice” and a scoop of the toasted coconut, also in a waffle cone.

    More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: A fresh twist at Hammock Grill

    What can I tell you about the ice cream? Firstly, it has a homemade quality to it. It’s dense, like a quality ice cream should be; not whipped up and airy.

    Due to the rich flavor, you shouldn’t be able to tell the non-dairy coffee almond fudge from the regular coffee almond fudge. It’s that good. The Twixie is just as it sounds, a candy-coated good time. Well, ok, maybe not coated. But it sounds better than a candy-bar-crumbled-into-a-million-bits good time.

    The “Daiquiri Ice” was blue. Not my cup of tea, or ice cream; but my friend liked it. The toasted coconut on the other hand was simply stellar.

    We also walked away with two pre-prepared pints of ice cream from a freezer at the front door. Wait, that sounds like we stole it. We did not. I took home a pint of French vanilla and a pint of butter pecan. Same quality ice cream; but the containers could use an upgrade.

    More: Best desserts of 2019: The top five temptations for Islanders

    From the assorted fudge collection, I also grabbed a French vanilla fudge bar from the Blue Moose Sweet Shoppe.

    Whether you’re looking for a novelty gift, to make a child’s eyes shine or just a good old-fashioned night out at the ice cream parlor, Sweet Annie’s will take you back in time to relive those days of yore.

    And a hat tip to the service. Top notch!           

    More: Best dishes of 2019: The top 10 savory selections on Marco Island

    More: Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

    This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

    If you go

    Sweet Annie's of Marco

    • Located in Island Plaza, 692 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island
    • 239-642-7180
    • sweetanniesicecreammarcoisland.com
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/29/food-finds-sweetest-place-marco-island/4583692002/