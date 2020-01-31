CLOSE

1. Saturday: Golden Gala honors Island Country Club Foundation, Rosemary Wick

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the community to join in as it celebrates 50 years of bringing art to Marco and beyond at The Golden Gala at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1.

File: Rosemary Wick (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Gala chairs are Sue and Russ Darrow and the event will take place at the Hideaway Beach Club. This year the honoree will be The Island Country Club Foundation for its support of programs for children and youth.

There will also be a special acknowledgement of former Board President, Rosemary Wick.

Information: marcoislandart.org.

More: WOW To Do List: Florida domicile seminars, more

2. 'Souper Bowl Saturday'

Purchase a hand-painted bowl for just $20 and enjoy sampling soups from area restaurants; 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Feb. 1, at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia, Marco Island. Information: 239-394-7543.

More: 3 To Know: ‘Creative Wraps’ announces call to artists

3. Women’s group to honor Fiala

The Marco Island chapter of P.E.O International will honor long-time Collier County Commissioner Donna Fiala as “Woman of the Year,” Feb. 5, at a gala event that will do double-duty as a fundraiser for a variety of educational assistance programs for women.

Donna Fiala (Photo: Submitted)

Guests will have two separate opportunities on Wednesday, Feb. 5 to enjoy this event, a preview party and an evening gala. The event will also include a silent auction of high-end items and services.

The preview party, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., will include complimentary sparkling wine and hors d’oeuvres. Preview Party tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

The evening gala with Donna Fiala begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Evening gala tickets are $125.

More: Club Briefs: Stud Muffins support Harry Chapin, more

For ticket information, call 239-231-3972. The event will be held at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/31/3-do-golden-gala-honors-wick-more/4608582002/