CLOSE

Looking for a place to eat? Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Also, read recent reviews from past issues, including …

Closeup of a mini angus slider (mustard added) from Hammock Grill, South Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Hammock Grill

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: A fresh twist at Hammock Grill

The lettuce wraps from Su's Garden, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Su's Garden

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Su’s Garden for your Chinese fix

The “Mile-High Club” from the SpeakEasy, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

The SpeakEasy

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: SpeakEasy and have a big sandwich

The andouille scramble from Hoot's. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Hoot's

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Hoot’s builds a better breakfast

And Mango's Dockside Bistro, The Lakeside Eatery, Sami's, Red Rooster, Stonewalls, Summer Day Market & Cafe, Café de Marco, The Boulevard, Petit Soleil, Arturo's Bistro, Thai Thai Sushi Bowl, Jackie’s Chinese, Margaritas, Thai Sushi by KJ, Davide, Doreen's Cup of Joe, The Snook Inn, Empire Bagel Factory, Napoli On The Bay, Old Marco Pub, Burger Fi, Finn Bistro, Tokyo Inn, Joey’s Pizza & Pasta, Carrabbas, Marek's Bar & Bistro, Paradise Found, Ciao Bella, Stan's Idle Hour, Frankie’s Authentic Italian Deli, Marco Prime, Dolphin Tiki, NeNe's Kitchen, 2Shea's Salty Dog, La Tavola, Pelican Bend, Italian Deli, The Little Bar, Oyster Society, Marco Island Brewery, Verdi's Bistro, Capri Fish House, CJ's On The Bay, Kretch's, Sale e Pepe, Lee Be Fish Company, Sunset Grille, Bistro Soleil, Cocomo's, Nacho Mama's, Crazy Flamingo, Joey D's, The Deck at the Hilton, Da Vinci Ristorante Italiano, The Crabby Lady, Stilts Bar & Grill, ZaZa's Kitchen, Sand Bar, Mango’s Dockside Bistro, Pinchers and Island Gypsy .

Don't see your favorite here. Send a request to mail@marconews.com. And look for a new entry every week.

Visit marconews.com. Just click on ‘Entertainment’ and go to ‘Watts for Dinner.’

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Something for everyone at Mango’s Dockside Bistro

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Lakeside Eatery brings something new to the table

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Sami’s keeps upping the bar

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Red Rooster for breakfast, lunch (or both)

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Stonewalls stands out from the pack

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: A healthy fix at Summer Day Market & Café

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Café de Marco brings it’s ‘A’ game

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: The Boulevard – rebirth of a restaurant

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Sunday brunch with a French twist at Petit Soleil

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Our take away? Jackie’s a delicious alternative to cooking

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Viva México! Viva Margaritas!

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: KJ’s offers top-notch sushi and Thai

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: When it comes to pizza, Davide delivers

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Healthy and/or hearty, Doreen’s has a great breakfast

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Doreen’s also has lunch items

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Snook Inn improves on already great experience

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: A fresh bagel and a smile

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: An Italian feast from Napoli On The Bay

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Choice cuts from the Publix deli

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Everything is bigger at Texas Roadhouse

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Old Marco Pub come hungry, leave happy

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: BurgerFi is back

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: The details define Fin Bistro

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Tokyo Inn for dinner and a show

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Joey’s offers generous portions, fresh flavor

More: ‘Watts for Dinner: Carrabba’s fits SWFLA lifestyle

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Marek’s put a fresh spin on food

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: ‘Paradise Found’ in Goodland

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Not the last goodbye for Ciao Bella

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Idle hands find a home in Goodland

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Frankie’s a welcome addition to South Naples

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: It’s ‘Prime’ time on Marco

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Take a mini-vacation at Dolphin Tiki

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: NeNe’s unique offerings keep ‘em coming

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: 2Shea's Salty Dog wins on atmosphere; and won’t leave you hungry

More: ‘Watts for Dinner': Variety is the spice of La Tavola

More: ‘Watts for Dinner:’ Pelican Bend for a wedge and a platter

More: Watts for Dinner: Italian Deli a small store with a big sandwich

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Little Bar is big on taste and pure joy

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Join The Oyster Society for some unbelievable perks

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Marco Island Brewery is a whole different ballgame

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Verdi’s Bistro is a Marco landmark

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Capri Fish House when you’re in the mood for seafood

More: ‘Watt’s for Dinner’: CJ’s for equal parts sinful and healthy

More: 'Watts for Dinner': Kretch's – Unassuming setting, friendly faces make for fun time

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Sale e Pepe for beachside fine dining

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Lee Be Fish Company is fresh and uncomplicated

More: 'Watts for Dinner': Michelbob's are champions of barbecue

More: ‘Watt’s for Dinner’: Casual beachside dinner and a show

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Fine French cuisine at Bistro Soleil

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Cocomo’s offers the variety a small community needs

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Nacho Mama’s – Top of the ooey gooey Tex Mex pile

More: 'Watts for Dinner': You’d be crazy to skip out on Flamingo

More: ‘Watt’s for Dinner’: Joey D’s for a good time

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: The time is now for locals to visit The Deck

More: Dining review: The Crabby Lady is secretly kind of nice

More: Dining review: Disappointment abounds; Stilts needs to go a lot higher

More: Review: ZaZa Kitchen a solid entry for taco lovers

More: Review: The Sand Bar, comfort food and comfortable surroundings

More: Review: Meaty perfection awaits at Mango's Dockside Bistro

More: Review: Pinchers will do, in a pinch

More: Review: Capri's Island Gypsy is full of fairy-tale surprise

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/31/hey-marco-island-looking-for-place-eat/4599071002/