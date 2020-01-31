CLOSE

Michelbob's are still the champions of barbecue

Ribs, pulled pok, chicken, corn on the cob, baked beans and cole slaw from Michelbob's, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

It was November 2018 when I first reviewed Michelbob's Championship Ribs & Steaks on Marco Island. And it has taken me far too long to make a return visit.

With a restaurant in Naples that celebrated 40-years in business in 2019, you know this Trip Adviser Hall of Famer is doing something right.

We order a full rack of ribs ($18.99). Dinners come with your choice of baked potato, potato salad or corn on the cob and cole slaw, baked beans and grilled garlic toast. We also added the pulled pork and chicken breast combo ($13.49)

A full rack of ribs from Michelbob's, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

For our sides this trip, and with two combos, we had a baked potato (which came with a packet of sour cream), two ears of corn, two cole slaws, two baked beans and a couple of garlic toasts. We were also supplied with butter and generous servings of both sweet and tangy barbecue sauce. Which sauce better? I’ll let you know when I decide.

This food is simply out of this world. Underneath the smoke and sauces, the secret to Michelbob’s success might just be the meat, which is imported from Denmark.

The pulled pork is some of the best I’ve ever had. The ribs are fall-off-the-bone delicious with or without the sauce and the chicken breast is a tender, boneless delight.

As for the sides; the potato, while petit, is packed with flavor. The corn is juicy and delicious. And even if you’re not a fan of baked beans, you’ll become one when you try these. And the cole slaw is a must-have element when eating this barbecue.

Bottom line: Hearty meat cooked to perfect without a lot of fat weighing it down; and the perfect complimentary sides. You won’t find better takeout anywhere.

If you go

Michelbob's Championship Ribs & Steaks

915 N. Collier Boulevard, Marco Island

239-394-0302

www.michelbobs.com

