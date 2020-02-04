CLOSE

House key on a house shaped silver keyring in the lock of a door (Photo: FabioBalbi, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

1. Starts Wednesday: Florida domicile seminars

Local attorney William G. Morris announced his 2020 series of seminars to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile.

Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The seminars will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The seminars will be moderated by financial adviser Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones.

The series will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: Feb. 5, March 3 and April 1.

These seminars are free, but reservations are required due to limited capacity of the meeting room and the terrific turn out last year.

For reservations or further information, contact Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

2. Thursday: Shell Club seminar

Listen to Capt. Meaghan Blackman and Capt. Carlos Escarra share their knowledge of Florida's uplands, wetlands and saltwater coastal systems. They are co-chairs of the Clean Water Committee for the Marco Patriots.

The seminar will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6 at the United Church of Marco, 320 N Barfield.

All are welcome. Light refreshments will follow.

3. Wednesday: Organizer to hold class Feb. 5

Professional organizer Marla Ottenstein will present a class on how to downsize from 5 until 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Naples campus of Florida Gulf Coast University’s Renaissance Academy.

Buy Photo Marla Ottenstein, a Naples professional organizer, leads a presentation on hurricane preparedness during a hurricane seminar, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Naples Daily News. (Photo: Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA)

Ottenstein, who was previously featured in the Daily News with her Get Organized and Get Organized— In a Flash! columns, will also answer questions about finding solutions to simplify.

Participants may register online with a credit card at https://registerra. asapconnected.com/ or call 239434-4737.

The cost to attend is $25 ($20 for Renaissance Academy members). FGCU’s Naples Center is at 1010 Fifth Avenue So., Naples.

Information: 239-597-6277 or visit: www.ProfessionalOrganizerFlorida. com.

