CLOSE

FEBRUARY 4

Gavin DeGraw, singer (43)

More: Horoscopes, Feb. 4-10

FEBRUARY 5

Darren Criss, actor (33)

FEBRUARY 6

Charlie Heaton, actor (26)

Charlie Heaton attends Giffoni Film Festival. (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Getty Images for Giffoni)

FEBRUARY 7

Ashton Kutcher, actor (42)

FEBRUARY 8

Seth Green, actor (46)

FEBRUARY 9

Tom Hiddleston, actor (39)

FEBRUARY 10

Elizabeth Banks, actress (46)

Guess who?

I am a singer born in Colombia on Feb. 2, 1977. I learned how to belly dance early as a child, and my dance moves and international flair helped launch a successful music career. I have since been a singing competition judge, and I am a mom to two boys.

Answer: Shakira

More: Celebrity Birthdays, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/04/celebrity-birthdays-feb-4-10/4622814002/