Celebrity Birthdays, Feb. 4-10
CLOSE
FEBRUARY 4
Gavin DeGraw, singer (43)
More: Horoscopes, Feb. 4-10
FEBRUARY 5
Darren Criss, actor (33)
FEBRUARY 6
Charlie Heaton, actor (26)
FEBRUARY 7
Ashton Kutcher, actor (42)
FEBRUARY 8
Seth Green, actor (46)
FEBRUARY 9
Tom Hiddleston, actor (39)
FEBRUARY 10
Elizabeth Banks, actress (46)
Guess who?
I am a singer born in Colombia on Feb. 2, 1977. I learned how to belly dance early as a child, and my dance moves and international flair helped launch a successful music career. I have since been a singing competition judge, and I am a mom to two boys.
Answer: Shakira
More: Celebrity Birthdays, Jan. 28-Feb. 3
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/04/celebrity-birthdays-feb-4-10/4622814002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments