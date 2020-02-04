Horoscopes, Feb. 4-10
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, even though you think certain situations require your undivided attention, you're really not involved at all. Avoid reading into things and wait for news to come to you.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
It is time to assess your priorities, Pisces. What do you want to get accomplished over this week? You can knock out one or two items.
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Transitional issues pop up this week, Aries. You are not quite sure which direction you should go. A close friend or advisor can help you navigate the way.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, you are a team player, but this week you may need to fly solo for a bit to get a handle on all of your tasks. Once things get settled, the team mentality can be restored.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, if you feel like your hard work is not paying off, then you may need to use this opportunity to speak with a supervisor. This can spark changes you feel are necessary.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, there are some major changes in the way you feel this week, and it could take a few days to work through all of the emotions. But you'll get a handle on things.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Big news arrives this week with much fanfare, Leo. The excitement will start early in the week and culminate by Thursday or Friday. Expect to be surprised.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Relationships can't be the stuff of movies all the time, Virgo. Sometimes you have to go with the flow and make the most of the small daily moments.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Your time has been stretched too fast and too much, Libra. The stress may be on and you're feeling it. However, the remedy is to delegate some of your tasks and lighten your load.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, you're not one for being overly emotional and sappy, but this week you can't hold back the feelings any longer. Don't hesitate to share your feelings.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
If you are looking for inspiration, look no further than the close friends or relatives who are around you. They will have plenty of ideas that can get you fired up.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
You have plenty of events coming up to keep you busy, Capricorn. You may have to pick and choose which ones to attend because you simply can't do them all.
