CLOSE

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, even though you think certain situations require your undivided attention, you're really not involved at all. Avoid reading into things and wait for news to come to you.

More: Celebrity Birthdays, Feb. 4-10

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

It is time to assess your priorities, Pisces. What do you want to get accomplished over this week? You can knock out one or two items.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Transitional issues pop up this week, Aries. You are not quite sure which direction you should go. A close friend or advisor can help you navigate the way.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you are a team player, but this week you may need to fly solo for a bit to get a handle on all of your tasks. Once things get settled, the team mentality can be restored.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, if you feel like your hard work is not paying off, then you may need to use this opportunity to speak with a supervisor. This can spark changes you feel are necessary.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, there are some major changes in the way you feel this week, and it could take a few days to work through all of the emotions. But you'll get a handle on things.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Big news arrives this week with much fanfare, Leo. The excitement will start early in the week and culminate by Thursday or Friday. Expect to be surprised.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Relationships can't be the stuff of movies all the time, Virgo. Sometimes you have to go with the flow and make the most of the small daily moments.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Your time has been stretched too fast and too much, Libra. The stress may be on and you're feeling it. However, the remedy is to delegate some of your tasks and lighten your load.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, you're not one for being overly emotional and sappy, but this week you can't hold back the feelings any longer. Don't hesitate to share your feelings.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

If you are looking for inspiration, look no further than the close friends or relatives who are around you. They will have plenty of ideas that can get you fired up.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

You have plenty of events coming up to keep you busy, Capricorn. You may have to pick and choose which ones to attend because you simply can't do them all.

More: Horoscopes, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/04/horoscopes-feb-4-10/4622762002/