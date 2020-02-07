CLOSE

Fingerstyle guitarist Glenn Roth (Photo: Photo provided)

1. Glenn Roth returns to Center for the Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts welcomes fingerstyle guitarist Glenn Roth for a return engagement Sunday, Feb. 9.

The unique compositions of this musician will have you unable to believe your ears with one guy, 10 flying fingers, and one instrument. Roth is a licensed performer of the MTA’s “Music under New York” program.

More: 3 To Know: Being legally naked, more

The concert will take place from 4 until 6 p.m. in the Art Center’s Lauritizen and Rush galleries.The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members.

For reservations call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

2. MIHS presents ‘Putting on the Ritz’

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents the Putting on the Ritz gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Island Country Club on Marco Island.

More: WOW To Do List: Anderson Jazz Trio returns, more

The gala includes a reception, silent and live auctions, dinner and dancing to the music of popular vocalist and bandleader Suzanne Sole and her band.

Smart "Roaring '20s" attire is encouraged.

Information: 239-389-6447 or visit www.themihs.org.

3. Left Bank art fest

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9 and 24 in the breeze ways of the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Paint brushes and canvas. (Photo: Getty Images/iStock)

Juried artists include photography, oil and acrylic paintings, jewelry, ceramic sculptures, pottery, wood, glass, stone and more. Free admission and parking.

Information: 239-537-5921.

More: Club Briefs: Italian American Society's golfing bellas

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/07/3-do-fingerstyle-guitarist-glenn-roth-more/4667239002/