FEBRUARY

Greek Fest

Feb. 7, 8, 9 at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, 7100 Airport Road North at Orange Blossom. Information: stkatherine.net.

Randy Wayne White at Sunshine Booksellers

New York Times best-selling author Randy Wayne White has created one of suspense fiction’s most enduring heroes with marine biologist Doc Ford. His audience and reputation only continue to grow, and through him, hundreds of thousands of readers have been introduced to the secrets of Florida’s natural wonders and history. This spring, Putnam celebrates the highly-anticipated 26th book in the acclaimed bestselling series with “Salt River” on sale Feb. 11. White will be coming to Marco at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11 and speaking and signing at Sunshine Booksellers South, 677 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Ohio natives invited to free Rookery reception

Current and former residents of Ohio are invited to the free Rockin' Cleveland Reception being held from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Cleveland natives Angela Caruso, realtor at Premiere Plus Realty, and Athan Barkoukis, executive director of the Friends of Rookery Bay, are hosting the event. The evening includes complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres while enjoying aquariums, art gallery and exhibits as well as a chance to win a private boat tour within Rookery Bay Research Reserve and other raffle prizes. Registration is required by Feb. 3 at rookerybay.org or by calling 239-530-5972.

‘A Land Remembered’ presentation

Few, if any books, have captured the spirit and colorful history of Florida as has Patrick Smith’s beloved novel, “A Land Remembered.” Here is your opportunity to get to know the author and his work better as Smith’s son, Rick, takes the stage to delight audiences with a multimedia show about his father and the extraordinary life experiences that enabled him to write with such authority of Florida pioneers, the Seminoles, migrant workers, “river rats” of Mississippi, the social injustices of the South, the Merchant Marine in World War II and the challenges of the present. The show is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Rose History Auditorium, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Marco Island Historical Society members are admitted free, non-members pay $10. Information: 239-389-6447 or visit themihs.org.

Peter and Will Anderson (Photo: Submitted)

Anderson Jazz Trio returns

Marco Island Center for the Arts welcomes the return of Peter and Will Anderson Jazz Trio as part of the Musical Interlude series. The Juilliard trained musicians will bring traditional jazz to the Art Center. This event scheduled from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries will be the talk of Marco Island. Straight from Washington, DC, these remarkable brothers are known for their unique renditions of classic jazz songs and innovative original music. The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members. For reservations call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

37th Annual Marco Island Prayer Breakfast

The Marco Island Prayer Breakfast committee recently announced that Tom Osborne will be the speaker for the 37th Annual Prayer Breakfast to be held from 7:30 until 9 a.m., Feb. 12 at the Marco Island JW Marriott. Osborne served as the Nebraska Cornhusker’s head football coach from 1973-1997, earning 12 Big 8 and three National Championships during his tenure. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999. The Marco Island Prayer Breakfast is a group founded with the intention of bringing our community together in acknowledgement of the need for God’s blessing in our community’s affairs. Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance. The cost is $30 and may be purchased at local Marco Island Churches. Information, or to purchase tickets: marcoislandprayerbreakfast.com.

Cards and games

Bring your friends to Marco Island Woman's Club Cards & Games Luncheon at 11 a.m., Feb. 13, Marco Island Yacht Club. Raffle prizes and fun. Cost: $40 per person. Information and reservations, Karen Maxfield at 239-450-0823 or Sue Ellen Welch at 781-635-5240.

Kiwanis car show

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Feb. 16, at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island. This is not only a car show, it is a family day with entertainment, music and food. Spectator fee is $5; no charge for children under 10. Funds collected support the children in our area. Last year we donated over $60,000 to the children and schools in our neighborhood.

‘Marco Nature Night’

From 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., Feb. 19, at the Marco Island community room, 51 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. Giveaways, tropical fruit samples, food samples, exhibits and more. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

Discover Tigertail

From 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 22, Friends of Tigertail invites you to ‘Discover Tigertail.’ The program, for all ages, is about the marine and other wildlife that inhabit the Tigertail Beach lagoon. Take part in seining creatures from the lagoon, feel the shell of a loggerhead turtle, spot the wading birds with a telescope, see the ospreys in their nest from the wildlife viewing tower, and hear about wildlife rehabilitation. Learn about the birds, plants, and seashells that are found here. Meet the specialists from Collier County sea Turtle Program, Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Collier County Water Keeper, and the Marco Shell Club. Featured again this year, beach pail decorating and handouts for children, as well as our popular scavenger hunt.

Treasures in the Trunk sale

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 22, the San Marco Columbiettes will host a Treasures in the Trunk sale fundraiser in the parking lot of the San Marco Parish Center. Vendors must be set up by 7:30. Don’t miss this opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle. The cost will be $20 per vehicle parking spot and $10 additional if you wish to rent a table to place at the rear of your vehicle. Vendors may purchase more than one spot if they wish to do so. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor. Refreshments and home baked items will be available for purchase. A 50/50 drawing will take place; you do not need to be present for drawing. Information: Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158 or Mary Cay Moll at 773-368-7275 or Vicki Huff, 240-498-6141.

Singin' Broadway

Southwest Florida's most talented singers are back on the Marco stage at the Rose History Auditorium. The 4th Annual Singin' Broadway is a special concert event featuring songs from your favorite musicals. Cast information can be found on the website at theateronmarco.com. This year’s event is at Rose History Auditorium, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. There are two shows, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22. Tickets are now on sale at the Museum Gift Shop, 180 S. Heathwood Drive and Make A Memory Gift Shop, 567 E. Elkcam Circle (next door to Hoot's), on their website theateronmarco.com, or at the door. Groups of 10 or more can call the box office 239-394-0080.

Bob Smith Jazz Quinet

The Bob Smith Jazz Quinet will perform from 2 until 4 p.m., Feb. 2, Feb. 23 and March 22 at the Mackle Park covered courts on Marco Island. Bring chairs. Donations accepted. Information: Bob Smith, 650-375-8717.

The Wall That Heals

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to Marco Island on Feb. 19 through 22. The exhibit will be on display in the Veterans Community Park and will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public. The American Legion Post 404 is leading the effort that will bring the exhibit to Marco Island. The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,276 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. Volunteers needed and can can contact Ray Rosenberg, volunteer coordinator, at 239-877-4206.

‘Science Nites’ at Rookery Bay Reserve

Rookery Bay Research Reserve is launching a monthly “Science Nites” series January through April as an outside-the-box afterwork or dinner option. The evenings include food, drink, hands-on science fun and a presentation by a science expert. Dates and topics are: Jan. 28, “Juvenile Bull Sharks and the Ten Thousand Islands;” Feb. 25, "Current Research on Bottlenose Dolphin Communities in Southwest Florida;" March 31, "Ocean Trivia;" and April 7, "How Citizen Science Can Help Solve the Ocean Plastic Pollution Crisis." The event is from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road. Cost is $15 per evening and registration is required at rookerybay.org or by calling 239-530-5972.

Sea turtle lighting workshop

A sea turtle lighting workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Feb. 25, at the Marco Island Police Department community room, first floor, 51 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

ONGOING

Mah Jongg

Weekly Mah Jongg, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Thursdays through April at JCMI, 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Open to the public. RSVP to Shirley at 239-389-7872.

JCMI big winner Sally Rozak with Bingo committee member Mitch Braun. (Photo: Photo provided)

Monday Night Bingo

Bingo is played every Monday evening at the Synagogue located at 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Bonanza is posted at 6:15 p.m. and the game is called at 7 p.m. A complimentary supper is served to each player consisting of a Kosher hot dog, a special roll, relish, sauerkraut, pickles, chips, coffee, tea, pastry, ice cream and fruit. The cost of a two pack is $17, and a three pack is $24. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642 0800.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 hosted a Bingo Night in the San Marco Parish Center. The Coach bag winner was Linda Wasilevich of Wisconsin. (Photo: Photo provided)

K of C Bingo

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 hosts a Bingo Night every Thursday through April 2 in the San Marco Parish Center with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo starting at 7. This event was open to the public and everyone was invited for an evening of fun and games. Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

Farmer’s market at Veterans Community Park

The popular Marco Island Farmer’s Market has returned to Veterans Community Park, held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. Local Southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com/calendar.

Rookery Bay

Touch, see and explore Southwest Florida’s coastal environment at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. Experience hands-on, interactive exhibits including marine-life touch tanks and habitat displays. Enjoy trails, naturalist-led programs, nature-viewing bridge over the water and more. Kids and adults alike can explore the center and discover the plants, fish and wildlife that call Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s 110,000 acres home. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Science Saturdays

Rookery Bay’s Science Saturdays are now year-round and free for kids 12 and under. Different coastal theme each Saturday. Admission $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under. Enjoy eco-crafts, a presentation, a featured film and our “Lessons in Laboratories” program from 11-11:45 a.m. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Friends of Rookery Bay expands eco-tour offerings

Friends of Rookery Bay now offers guided boat trips in addition to guided kayak trips that explore the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Reserve in Naples. All tours are small groups led by active local biologists, certified naturalists and certified kayaking instructors with Rising Tide Explorers, the Friends of Rookery Bay’s exclusive eco-tour partner. Learn more and book at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Naturalist-Led Kayak Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a kayak adventure into the beautiful back waters of Rookery Bay Reserve with our exclusive ecotour partner, Rising Tide Explorers! All the guides are active local biologists, certified naturalists and certified kayaking instructors making them the most qualified guides in the region. The whole family can enjoy a memorable and educational adventure into the estuary. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees! Get out and explore the backwaters Rookery Bay Research Reserve. Visit rookerybay.org to register for tours today. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Parkinson support

The Marco Island Parkinson care partner support group will resume at 1:30 p.m., each Tuesday during season at United Church of Marco, 320 Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Spouses, parents, children, relatives or friends dealing with Parkinson disease or similar neurological diagnoses are welcome. Marco Island exercise class for persons with Parkinson’s is every Tuesday and Thursday. No need to pre-register.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

MARCH

Florida domicile seminars

Local attorney William G. Morris announced his 2020 series of seminars to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The seminars will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The seminars will be moderated by financial adviser Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones. The series will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: March 3 and April 1. These seminars are free, but reservations are required due to limited capacity of the meeting room and the terrific turn out last year. For reservations or further information, contact Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

Imagination Ball

The American Cancer Society presents “A Celebration for a Cure,” the 2020 Imagination Ball, March 6, at the JW Marriott Marco Island. This celebration of life will feature both live and silent auctions, fine food, music and so much more. The celebration will burst with hope and good cheer as the prestigious Grado Award is presented to Curt and Jacquie Koon of CJ’s on the Bay in honor of their dedication and support of the American Cancer Society. For more information: 239-642-6217 or Sue.Olszak@cancer.org.

Become a better boater

America’s Boating Club – Marco Island (ABClub-MI) recently announced its boating education program for the 2019-20 season. The curse meets for five 2.25 hour sessions over two and a half weeks. It will be offered on March 9. Information: Peggy Reiss at 239-213-8686.

