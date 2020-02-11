CLOSE

1. Tuesday: Randy Wayne White at Sunshine Booksellers

New York Times best-selling author Randy Wayne White has created one of suspense fiction’s most enduring heroes with marine biologist Doc Ford.

Randy Wayne White (Photo: Photo by Brian Tietz, Brian Tietz)

His audience and reputation only continue to grow, and through him, hundreds of thousands of readers have been introduced to the secrets of Florida’s natural wonders and history.

Putnam celebrates the highly-anticipated 26th book in the acclaimed bestselling series with “Salt River” on sale Feb. 11.

White will be coming to Marco at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11 and speaking and signing at Sunshine Booksellers South, 677 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

2. Wednesday: 37th Annual Marco Island Prayer Breakfast

The Marco Island Prayer Breakfast committee recently announced that Tom Osborne will be the speaker for the 37th Annual Prayer Breakfast to be held from 7:30 until 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Marco Island JW Marriott.

Osborne served as the Nebraska Cornhusker’s head football coach from 1973-1997, earning 12 Big 8 and three National Championships during his tenure. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

The Marco Island Prayer Breakfast is a group founded with the intention of bringing our community together in acknowledgement of the need for God’s blessing in our community’s affairs.

Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance. The cost is $30 and may be purchased at local Marco Island Churches. Information, or to purchase tickets: marcoislandprayerbreakfast.com.

The Peter and Will Anderson Trio (Photo: Lynn Redmile/Special to the News Journal)

3. Anderson Jazz Trio returns

Marco Island Center for the Arts welcomes the return of Peter and Will Anderson Jazz Trio as part of the Musical Interlude series.

The Juilliard trained musicians will bring traditional jazz to the Art Center. This event scheduled from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries will be the talk of Marco Island.

Straight from Washington, DC, these remarkable brothers are known for their unique renditions of classic jazz songs and innovative original music.

The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members. For reservations call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

