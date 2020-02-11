Celebrity Birthdays, Feb. 11-17
CLOSE
FEBRUARY 11
Khalid, singer (22)
More: Horoscopes, Feb. 11-17
FEBRUARY 12
Josh Brolin, actor (52)
FEBRUARY 13
Robbie Williams, singer (46)
FEBRUARY 14
Christian Eriksen, athlete (28)
FEBRUARY 15
Matt and Ross Duffer, producers (36)
FEBRUARY 16
Elizabeth Olsen, actress (31)
FEBRUARY 17
Ed Sheeran, singer (29)
Guess who?
I am a singer born in California on Feb. 8, 1961. I played basketball and football in school and also enjoyed surfing near my LA home. I rose to fame in the 1980s, when I was part of a "crüe" with other hard rock musicians.
Answer: Vince Neil
More: Celebrity Birthdays, Feb. 4-10
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/11/celebrity-birthdays-feb-11-17/4679890002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments