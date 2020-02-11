CLOSE

Southwest Florida's talented singers are back on the Marco Island stage at the Rose History Auditorium. The 4th Annual “Singin' Broadway” is a special concert event featuring songs from your favorite Broadway musicals.

More: 3 To Do: Prayer Breakfast, author visit, more

Returning for this year's show are all your old favorites and a few new faces. The ITC "Backyard Company" will open the show with a medley that will "knock your socks off." These kids are sure to sing and dance their way into your hearts.

The 2020 Singin' Broadway cast includes …

Buy Photo Actor Karen Anglin, playing Anna, rehearses Lanford Wilson's play "Burn This" at the Golden Gate Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. The show revolves around re-examining life, art and passion after the death of a dancer and his partner in a boating accident. The Studio Players production directed by Scott Lilly will premiere Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (Photo: Srijita Chattopadhyay/Naples Daily News)

Karen Anglin began her acting career in 1996 in “The Music Man” under the guidance of her mother. She continued to perform locally in numerous plays throughout the years. Most recently you may have seen her in one of ITC's many comedies “Arsenic And Old Lace,” “Saga Of Roaring Gulch,” “Treasure of Shiver River,” “Always A Bridesmaid” and last year's “Singin' Broadway.”

Carl Back is a Marco Island resident who was last seen in ITC's production of “The Wizard Of Oz” where he played the wizard. Black has an extensive theater career and is back this year to join us for the fourth annual “Singin' Broadway.”

More: WOW To Do List: Kiwanis car show, ‘Nature Night’ and more

David Cortiza is a Miami-based electronic singer, songwriter, and performer who is on a lifelong mission to inspire, empower, and uplift people through the power of musical storytelling. Over the span of two decades, Cortiza has gained extensive experience as a performer. Within that time, he has been featured on various American and Spanish TV shows.

Carolyn Davis spent the last 30 years teaching and directing theater. She has had roles in “Hello Dolly,” “South Pacific” and “Once Upon A Mattress.” Her favorite directing experiences were “You Can't Take It With You,” “Grease,” “The Footsteps of Doves” and “Twelfth Night.”

Glenn Davis sings with the Marco Island Community Chorus and is making his return to the stage after a 48 year absence. This Marco Island senior softball player spends half of the year on the island with the two loves of his life: Carolyn, and Clark, his 1 1/2 year old Vizsla.

(Photo: Special to the Sun Times)

On the piano is the infamous Lucille Gaita. In 1980 Gaita began touring with a production company that worked with vaudeville shows. She worked with many performers including The Drifters, Loretta Long, The Ink Spots, Barbara McNair, Tiny Tim, Joey Bishop, Alan Jones, Tessie O'Shea and Queen Esther Marrow. When not on tour she played piano for acts coming into the New York area including Bob Hope, Bobby Rydell, Lou Christie, Little Anthony, Mary Wells, The Crystals, and many more.

Gaita moved to Marco in 1994 and has been resident music director for ITC's musicals. You may recognize her as pianist/organist at the Marco Lutheran Church and the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island.

Director Craig Greusel was there for the original production in 1994. Marco Lutheran Church presents its 25th anniversary revival of the Broadway musical "Godspell" on Feb. 28, March 1 and 2. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Craig Greusel, a Marco Island resident and island favorite, who continues to bring audiences to their feet with his powerful performances as Don Quixote in “Man of La Mancha,” Barnum in “P.T. Barnum” and Victor Frankenstein in ITC's “Frankenstein: A New Musical,” returns to the stage once again for “Singin' Broadway.”

Eden Krumholz is 16 years old and a Junior at Lely High School. Prior to moving to Marco Island, Krumholz developed her love of musical theatre as a munchkin in the Wizard of Oz at eight years old. Seven years later she recaptured her love for the show as the Scarecrow in ITC’s production of “The Wizard Of Oz.” This summer Eden took an intern position on our production of “Frozen Jr.” where she assisted the directors and tried her hand at a little directing.

Kay Mayr has been performing since age 5, singing her little heart out in shows and events around the greater Philadelphia area. She earned a Magna Cum Laude degree in Speech and Theater from Western Connecticut University while also studying Voice with Bernard U. Taylor at Julliard. Lots of musical comedies later, Mayr added directing to her resume with 60 plus productions to her credit to date.

Mai Puccio and John Moulton plan their dastardly deeds. The Island Theater Company is staging 'Saga of Roaring Gulch' at the Rose History Auditorium this weekend and again over two weeks in March and April. Lance Shearer/Eagle Correspondent (Photo: Lance Shearer/Eagle Corresponden)

John Moulton is a 5th generation South Floridian who made his stage debut 10 years ago with ITC and has been performing ever since. This year he is stepping up his game with his debut performance in “Singin' Broadway” as "Mr. Cellophane."

Edie Pagoni-Sawtelle, wife, mom, special needs advocate and actress. Pagoni-Sawtelle has performed in leading roles in numerous shows, such as “Chicago,” “Godspell,” “Grease,” “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and “Gypsy.”

Jean Rowles of the Marco Presbyterian Church will sing and lead the gathering in song. Seven Marco congregations will join together to host the 36th Annual Marco Island Community Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the JW Marriott hotel. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Jean Rowles is one of the co-founders of ITC. She has an extensive background of musical theater, both on the stage and behind the scenes. Her favorite roles include Marian the Librarian in The Music Man and a directing/performing stint in Smokey Joe’s Café.

Shane and Elliott Totten debuted in last year's “Singin' Broadway.” This talented family has been part of the Marco music scene for 20 years. Shane is a 7th grade teacher at Marco Charter Middle School and he is the leader of the No Expectations band at St. Mark's Church. Elliott is a Junior at FGCU and you may have seen him around the island hanging our posters.

Jared Wagner performed in many musicals including lead roles in “Hair Spray,” “Les Misérables,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Music Man.” His amazing vocal talent was showcased in ITC's “Frankenstein: A New Musical,” and “Saga of Roaring Gulch.”

Joe Verga has held various roles in such shows as “Les Misérables,” “Man Of La Mancha,” “Mary Poppins,” “Carousel” and most recently in “How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.”

Kate Whitson-Alves has been singing from a very early age and has been in shows such as “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Meet Me in St Louis,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Frankenstein: A New Musical” as Elizabeth. Whitson-Alves was last seen as Auntie Em in our production of “The Wizard Of Oz.”

Additional cast information can be found on the website at theateronmarco.com.

This year's “Singin' Broadway” has moved to the Rose History Auditorium, 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Dates and times are 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22, and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Feb. 23; and 7:30, Feb. 24.

Tickets are now on sale at the Museum Gift Shop, 180 S. Heathwood Drive and Make A Memory Gift Shop, 567 E. Elkcam Circle (next door to Hoot's), on their website theateronmarco.com, or at the door. Groups of 10 or more can call the box office 239-394-0080.

More: Play preview: World premiere of ‘Tango at Two-Thirty’ by local playwright

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/11/concert-event-singin-broadway-returns-marco/4711816002/