AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

You may need to look inward and make changes before you start suggesting others make their own modifications, Aquarius. Be honest in your personal assessment.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

There are a few things you are still trying to uncover about a new person in your life, Pisces. Keep digging because the reveal is worth it.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Align yourself with the movers and shakers, Aries. Sometimes it's not what you know but who you know. Find a solid team and stick with them.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, if you're already running on fumes, it may not be possible for you to tackle any additional tasks this week. Make some hard cuts and you'll be better for it.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

You have several weeks to understand how recent changes will affect you, Gemini. You may need to get a few new friends in your circle of supporters.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, don't be surprised when someone from your past approaches you for some advice. You may not have all the answers, but you can help guide this person in the right direction.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, some new information has put you in a better position to make an important decision. These details have come just in the nick of time.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you may need to make some important decisions regarding your finances in the days ahead. It's now or never to square away your short- and long-term budget.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

An important relationship is on the cusp of reaching a milestone, Libra. Enjoy this special time and make every effort to commemorate it in a unique way.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Find a way to cool your jets for the time being, Scorpio. Extra pressure may have you feeling the stress, and you may not be putting your best self forward.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, a passing comment rings true to you this week and commands your immediate attention. You do not want to let any opportunities pass over the next few days.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Learn how to count the small blessings in your life, Capricorn. Doing so will help you overcome a challenging issue that may pop up shortly.

