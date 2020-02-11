CLOSE

Seventeen years ago, the Kiwanis Club of Marco Island held its first car show with 70 cars on display. Since then the show has grown to having over 200 classic and vintage cars on display, making it one of the largest and best attended shows in Collier County. Last year over 3,500 patrons attended the show.

More: 3 To Do: Prayer Breakfast, author visit, more

Along with all the awesome classic cars this year will be a special vehicle, a 2019 Ford GT Super Car. Only 500 of these vehicles were made and the purchasers have to be qualified in order to buy one. This car will be competition for other high-performance cars like the Lamborghini and Ferrari.

This year the Celtic Dancers will return, they are always a crowd favorite, as well as a performance by the Marco Island Glee Club. Period music will be provided all day by our DJ Steve Reynolds.

More: WOW To Do List: Kiwanis car show, ‘Nature Night’ and more

Trophies will be awarded in several categories the most coveted is the peoples’ choice award for which all patrons can vote.

So, plan to be at Veterans Park from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16 and enjoy a fun day for the whole family. This is not only a car show it is a family day with entertainment, music and food.

All funds collected by the Kiwanis club are used to support the children of our neighborhood.

The spectator fee is $5 with children under 10 admitted for free.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/11/kiwanis-celebrates-cars-annual-show/4711980002/