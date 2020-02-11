CLOSE
Kiwanis Car Show, 2018
Sal Campo displayed both his 1954 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith, and his 1933 Auburn 12-cylinder. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Carleen Lambie inspects John Kernan's 1948 Chrysler Town and Country. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Bob Potter revs his custom 23-cylinder Panther. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Carleen Lambie inspects John Kernan's 1948 Chrysler Town and Country. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Jeff Day sits by his 1933, or 1934, Ford Phaeton. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Bill Young displayed this 1963 Indy racer. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
A fan inspects Ken Locke's 1934 Chevy Cabriolet. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
This 1995 Jaguar XJ6 could be yours for $3,400. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
A fan inspects Ken Locke's 1934 Chevy Cabriolet. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
A 1961 two-tone Corvette. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Car owners including Brent Valentine, right, sit in the shade and talk cars. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Gary Groenke of Fiddler's Creek looks over a '55 Buick. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Elizabeth Phipps, 3, with the Truly Nolen limo. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Show organizer John DeRosa directs a car to its place on the grounds. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Sal Campo displayed both his 1954 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith, and this 1933 Auburn 12-cylinder. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Sal Campo polishes his 1954 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith. The Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis, returned to the Marco Healthcare Center on Sunday, with thousands of spectators viewing hundreds of antique, classic, and high-performance cars. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
    Seventeen years ago, the Kiwanis Club of Marco Island held its first car show with 70 cars on display. Since then the show has grown to having over 200 classic and vintage cars on display, making it one of the largest and best attended shows in Collier County. Last year over 3,500 patrons attended the show.

    Along with all the awesome classic cars this year will be a special vehicle, a 2019 Ford GT Super Car. Only 500 of these vehicles were made and the purchasers have to be qualified in order to buy one. This car will be competition for other high-performance cars like the Lamborghini and Ferrari.

    This year the Celtic Dancers will return, they are always a crowd favorite, as well as a performance by the Marco Island Glee Club. Period music will be provided all day by our DJ Steve Reynolds.

    Trophies will be awarded in several categories the most coveted is the peoples’ choice award for which all patrons can vote.

    So, plan to be at Veterans Park from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16 and enjoy a fun day for the whole family. This is not only a car show it is a family day with entertainment, music and food.

    All funds collected by the Kiwanis club are used to support the children of our neighborhood.

    The spectator fee is $5 with children under 10 admitted for free.

