3 To Do: Kiwanis car show, more
1. Sunday: Kiwanis car show
From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Feb. 16, at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island.
This is not only a car show, it is a family day with entertainment, music and food.
Spectator fee is $5; no charge for children under 10. Funds collected support the children in our area.
Last year Kiwanis donated over $60,000 to the children and schools in our neighborhood.
2. Neapolitan Community Choir at St. Mark's
Directed by Too Peterson and accompanied by Kelly Utterback will offer a free concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1101 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.
Information: stmarksmarco.org or 239-394-7242.
3. JCMI Cultural Series: Naples Phil Brass Quintet
In its 26th year, the JCMI Cultural Series continues with a performance by the Naples Philharmonic Brass Quintet, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.
The program ranges from Aaron Copland, Dave Brubeck, Lennon and McCartney and more. Ansel Norris joins the group, a trumpeter player who is the first American prize winner in the International Tchaikovsky Competition Brass division and winner of the New World Symphony Concert Competition.
A Viennese table and coffee hour follow. The event is open to the public.
Information, tickets, call the Synagogue office at 239-542-0800.
