“The Fifth Avenue” from Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli, South Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

It was nearly a year ago that I first visited Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli in South Naples. At the time, it was newly opened, so I was curious this time around if the quality was sustained, had increased or had gone downhill.

This time I ordered the “The Fifth Avenue” ($12.95), featuring roast beef, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish sauce. I held on the horsey sauce and added mayo and mustard to the mix.

The meat and cheese are Boar’s Head; my favorite supplier of deli ingredients (and bacon). The bread is soft and chewy, just like you’d expect. The circumference of the sandwich is so big, I can’t get half of it in my mouth at a time. A nice problem to have as it isn’t about having a small mouth; it’s about having a big sandwich. There’s a great balance of ingredients. My only regret? I wish I had specified yellow mustard instead of Dijon.

The namesake chicken cutlet from Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli, South Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

My dining companion picked the Frankie’s chicken cutlet ($12.95) from the cold subs menu, even though technically, the chicken is served hot; the whole sub is not. The sandwich features breaded chicken cutlets, like you’d find in chicken parmesan, minus the red sauce, add a balsamic glaze and fresh mozzarella, arugula and roasted peppers. Fresh, tempting and delicious, this dish looks like an amazing Italian salad on a sub roll.

We also order a couple of arancini (a steal at $3.49 each). Arancini are stuffed rice balls which are coated with bread crumbs and then deep fried. Although they come with an assortment of ingredients inside, these ones featured rice, chopped beef and mozzarella. Simply amazing. I’ve been to some of the best Italian restaurants in Southwest Florida, without finding a dish this good.

Arancini from Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli, South Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

During my first visit to Frankie’s, I selected the “All American,” ($12.95) featuring turkey, ham, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and “your choice of dressing.” I picked mayo and deli mustard (sound familiar). This smorgasbord was served on a giant Italian hoagie roll. So good!

My partner in dine ordered the “Frankie’s Fat Boy” ($13.95) from the hot sub’s selections. The sandwich features thinly sliced ribeye steak, hot and sweet peppers, onions and mushrooms. But that’s not all. Oh no! It’s topped with French fries and brown gravy.

The smell of the garlicky gravy filled up my car as I placed the to go order inside. As I walked from the car to the house, I imagined cartoons animals drifting in the air behind me on the fumes from it. This sandwich is everything you could possibly want; except perhaps healthy. But we all deserve a treat every now and then.

During that first visit we also ordered the buffalo pizza ($19.95), featuring, you guessed it, buffalo sauce, chicken and blue cheese. The crust was thin and amazing. The toppings plentiful. A huge thumbs up.

Frankie’s also offers prepared foods, like a massive lasagna I spied while waiting on my order; also soups, pastries, cookies and a catering service.

What’s especially great about Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli is there’s a sub and/or pizza for every appetite.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli

6654 Collier Blvd., Suite 106, Naples

239-304-9033

frankies-authentic-italian-deli.business.site/

