More than 58,000 names are listed on The Wall That Heals of those who died during the Vietnam War. (Photo: Cam Bonelli/Hattiesburg American)

1. Wednesday: Wall that Heals

Marco Island will be the only Florida city in 2020 to host The Wall That Heals, according to a news release from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF).

The 25th season of the exhibit will begin on Marco Island on Feb. 20 and will include a three-quarter scale replica of the memorial along with a mobile education center.

The American Legion Post 404 is leading the effort that will bring the exhibit to Marco. More than 200 volunteers will be needed to set up and take down the replica wall, staff the exhibit and guide visitors, according to Rubenstein. Fifty additional volunteers are needed to publicly read 1,954 names of Floridians who died serving in Vietnam.

Volunteers can contact Ray Rosenberg at 239-877-4206.

The exhibit will run through Feb. 23 and will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public, according to Rubenstein.

2. Thursday: St. Mark's sale

A unique boutique and jewelry sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20.

Featured are lightly used upscale women’s clothing, shoes, bags and scarves and a large assortment of jewelry in a wide range of value. In addition, homemade strawberry shortcake, lemonade, coffee and donuts will be on sale for hungry shoppers.

This is a new venture for St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on the corner of Elkcam Circle and N. Collier Blvd. All profits will go to local charities including Our Daily Bread food pantry, Habitat for Humanity, the Good Samaritan Children’s Shelter and Manatee Middle School.

3. ‘Marco Nature Night’

The Marco Island Beautification Committee is hosting a night of exploring your environment from 5:30 until 7:30, Feb. 19, at the Marco Island Community Room, 51 Bald Eagle Dr.

A willet looks for food in Tigertail Beach in Marco Island on Sept. 11, 2019. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff)

Exhibits and presentations by Rookery Bay Research Reserve, Audubon Western Everglades, Collier County Pollution Control, Master Gardener, Marco Island Center for the Arts, Dr Stephen Brady "Fruit Hunters," and Marco Island Nature Preserve, Lite Bites by JW Marriott and giveaways.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

