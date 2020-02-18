CLOSE

FEBRUARY 18

Matt Dillon, actor (56)

FEBRUARY 19

Seal, singer (57)

FEBRUARY 20

Cindy Crawford attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon on November 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, FilmMagic)

Cindy Crawford, model (54)

FEBRUARY 21

Ellen Page, actress (33)

FEBRUARY 22

In this Nov. 13, 2017 file photo, Drew Barrymore attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theatre in New York. (Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Drew Barrymore, actress (45)

FEBRUARY 23

Josh Gad, actor (39)

FEBRUARY 24

Floyd Mayweather says he's coming out of retirement -- again. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

Floyd Mayweather, Jr., boxer (43)

Guess who?

I am an actress born in the Philippines on Feb. 22, 1971. I made my stage debut at the age of 7 in "The King and I." I have been in many theater productions and also provided the singing voices for two Disney princesses.

Answer: Lea Salonga

