AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Group activities or time spent with a spouse may not go as well as usual this week, Aquarius. Your mind is elsewhere. Until you are focused, things may seem stressed.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

A minor disagreement could have you questioning a relationship, Pisces. Don't fret, as you'll soon find that the turmoil is short-lived.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you may want to pick up a relationship right where you left off, but the other person may not be as amenable. Bide your time and give this person some space.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

A few extra goals never hurt anyone, Taurus. St down and see how your new resolutions can be turned into ways to achieve all of those tasks you hope to get done.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, while you may want to expand your social circle right now, you're just not sure how to get started. Networking opportunities may be the way to go.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

There is no point getting into a disagreement over a situation you have no control over right now, Cancer. Instead, wait for the right opportunity to express your position.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, take a step back from responsibilities at work to devote more energy to your relationships at home. Embrace activities that your family can enjoy together.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Some melancholy may have you seeking out quiet corners, Virgo. Distancing yourself from the crowds is only a temporary fix. Instead, look for activities you find soothing.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Someone close to you may be feeling under the weather and could use some extra support, Libra. Take a few days off to be the rock that this person can use right now.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Friends may make excessive demands on your time this week, Scorpio. As a generous person, you want to go along with it all, but be careful not to overextend.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, you are usually outgoing, but this week you may be feeling more shy and reserved. It could be because you are missing someone.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Don't take what you hear this week at face value, Capricorn. The information that has been coming your way may not be entirely accurate. Make up your own mind.

