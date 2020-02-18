What's in the stars for you? Horoscopes, Feb. 18-24
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Group activities or time spent with a spouse may not go as well as usual this week, Aquarius. Your mind is elsewhere. Until you are focused, things may seem stressed.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
A minor disagreement could have you questioning a relationship, Pisces. Don't fret, as you'll soon find that the turmoil is short-lived.
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, you may want to pick up a relationship right where you left off, but the other person may not be as amenable. Bide your time and give this person some space.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
A few extra goals never hurt anyone, Taurus. St down and see how your new resolutions can be turned into ways to achieve all of those tasks you hope to get done.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, while you may want to expand your social circle right now, you're just not sure how to get started. Networking opportunities may be the way to go.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
There is no point getting into a disagreement over a situation you have no control over right now, Cancer. Instead, wait for the right opportunity to express your position.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, take a step back from responsibilities at work to devote more energy to your relationships at home. Embrace activities that your family can enjoy together.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Some melancholy may have you seeking out quiet corners, Virgo. Distancing yourself from the crowds is only a temporary fix. Instead, look for activities you find soothing.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Someone close to you may be feeling under the weather and could use some extra support, Libra. Take a few days off to be the rock that this person can use right now.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Friends may make excessive demands on your time this week, Scorpio. As a generous person, you want to go along with it all, but be careful not to overextend.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, you are usually outgoing, but this week you may be feeling more shy and reserved. It could be because you are missing someone.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Don't take what you hear this week at face value, Capricorn. The information that has been coming your way may not be entirely accurate. Make up your own mind.
