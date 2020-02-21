CLOSE
Photos: Skimmers of Marco Island, 2019
Adult skimmers collect fish to feed the chicks and themselves. The colony of black skimmers at the end of Marco Island's Tigertail Beach spit has hatched out hundreds of chicks, who the parents are busy feeding and protecting until they are able to fly and be independent.
A skimmer deals with a needlefish about as long as itself. The colony of black skimmers at the end of Marco Island's Tigertail Beach spit has hatched out hundreds of chicks, who the parents are busy feeding and protecting until they are able to fly and be independent.
Each pair of skimmer hatches out up to five chicks. The colony of black skimmers at the end of Marco Island's Tigertail Beach spit has hatched out hundreds of chicks, who the parents are busy feeding and protecting until they are able to fly and be independent.
Chicks can fly after about four weeks - if they survive. The colony of black skimmers at the end of Marco Island's Tigertail Beach spit has hatched out hundreds of chicks, who the parents are busy feeding and protecting until they are able to fly and be independent.
Skimmers quarrel over turf. The colony of black skimmers at the end of Marco Island's Tigertail Beach spit has hatched out hundreds of chicks, who the parents are busy feeding and protecting until they are able to fly and be independent.
Adam DiNuovo of Audubon Florida outside the Critical Wildlife Area early in the morning. The colony of black skimmers at the end of Marco Island's Tigertail Beach spit has hatched out hundreds of chicks, who the parents are busy feeding and protecting until they are able to fly and be independent.
Adult skimmers attack a chick that wandered outside his area. The colony of black skimmers at the end of Marco Island's Tigertail Beach spit has hatched out hundreds of chicks, who the parents are busy feeding and protecting until they are able to fly and be independent.
Each pair of skimmer hatches out up to five chicks. The colony of black skimmers at the end of Marco Island's Tigertail Beach spit has hatched out hundreds of chicks, who the parents are busy feeding and protecting until they are able to fly and be independent.
Each pair of skimmer hatches out up to five chicks. The colony of black skimmers at the end of Marco Island's Tigertail Beach spit has hatched out hundreds of chicks, who the parents are busy feeding and protecting until they are able to fly and be independent.
The colony of black skimmers at the end of Marco Island's Tigertail Beach spit has hatched out hundreds of chicks, who the parents are busy feeding and protecting until they are able to fly and be independent.
Each pair of skimmer hatches out up to five chicks. The colony of black skimmers at the end of Marco Island's Tigertail Beach spit has hatched out hundreds of chicks, who the parents are busy feeding and protecting until they are able to fly and be independent.
Adam DiNuovo of Audubon Florida heads out early in the morning to monitor the skimmers. The colony of black skimmers at the end of Marco Island's Tigertail Beach spit has hatched out hundreds of chicks, who the parents are busy feeding and protecting until they are able to fly and be independent.
