1. Saturday: Discover Tigertail

From 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 22, Friends of Tigertail invites you to ‘Discover Tigertail.’ The program, for all ages, is about the marine and other wildlife that inhabit the Tigertail Beach lagoon.

Take part in seining creatures from the lagoon, feel the shell of a loggerhead turtle, spot the wading birds with a telescope, see the ospreys in their nest from the wildlife viewing tower, and hear about wildlife rehabilitation. Learn about the birds, plants, and seashells that are found here.

Meet the specialists from Collier County sea Turtle Program, Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Collier County Water Keeper, and the Marco Shell Club. Featured again this year, beach pail decorating and handouts for children, as well as our popular scavenger hunt.

2. ACS Relay For Life is Feb. 22

For the past three years, the Relay For Life of Marco Island has placed first in fundraising for the state of Florida. And American Cancer Society is planning to do it again.

Join them on the beach from 3 until 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, as the American Cancer Society celebrates the Relay For Life. It’s a twilight stroll along the beach from the alluring Crystal Shores to the magnificent Hilton.

To learn more about how you can be a Superhero, contact your American Cancer Society at 239-642-6217 or Sue.Olszak@cancer.org.

3. This weekend: 'Singin' Broadway'

Southwest Florida's most talented singers are back on the Marco stage at the Rose History Auditorium.

The 4th Annual Singin' Broadway is a special concert event featuring songs from your favorite musicals. Cast information can be found on the website at theateronmarco.com.

This year’s event is at Rose History Auditorium, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. There are two shows, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22.

Tickets are now on sale at the Museum Gift Shop, 180 S. Heathwood Drive and Make A Memory Gift Shop, 567 E. Elkcam Circle (next door to Hoot's), on their website theateronmarco.com, or at the door. Groups of 10 or more can call the box office 239-394-0080.

