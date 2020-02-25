CLOSE

1. Thursday: ‘Love Letters’ at Center for the Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents a return engagement of A. R. Gurney’s classic “Love Letters” at 5:30 p.m., Thursday Feb. 27.

“Love Letters” stars David Rice and Hyla Crane. (Photo: Photo provided)

“Love Letters” is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. The story shared by two friends, rebellious Melissa Gardner and straight-arrow Andrew Makepeace Ladd III share 50 years of notes, cards and letters discussing their hopes, ambitions, dreams, disappointments, victories and defeats.

More: 3 To Know: Drive-up ashes? A Golfweek best in our backyard

The two-date return engagement stars David Rice and Hyla Crane. To reserve your seat today call 239-394-4221 or online at https://marcoislandart.org.

2. Seminary on Saturday

From 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Feb. 29, Marco Presbyterian Church will be hosting a special event entitled, “The Gospel Today – Seminary on Saturday.

Speakers include Dr. Peter Lillback, president of Westminster Theological Seminary, Dr. David Garner, professor of systematic theology at Westminster and Dr. David Filson, associate pastor, Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville.

More: WOW To Do List: ‘Science Nites’ at Rookery Bay, more

The speakers will present dynamic, practical, and engaging talks such as “God is Not Silent," “A Sure Thing," “The Tyranny of a Tomorrow Jesus,” and “Eyes on Jesus."

Lunch and a Q&A session with the speakers will be included in the $10 admission price. For more details and to register, visit www.seminaryonsaturdays.com (site will take you to wts.edu; click on Marco Island) or contact Marissa at Marco Presbyterian Church, 239-394-8186. Open to the public; space is limited.

For information contact Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island.

3. Farmer’s market at Veterans Community Park

The popular Marco Island Farmer’s Market has returned to Veterans Community Park, held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue.

Various peppers on display at the Marco Island Farmer's Market on Wednesday, Nov. 13. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Local Southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com/calendar.

More: Club Briefs: AAUW fundraiser, more

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/25/3-do-love-letters-tango-and-more/4831274002/