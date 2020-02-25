Who's blowing out some candles this week? Celebrity Birthdays, Feb. 25-March 2
FEBRUARY 25
Sean Astin, actor (49)
FEBRUARY 26
CL, rapper (29)
FEBRUARY 27
Josh Groban, singer (39)
FEBRUARY 28
Patrick Monahan, singer (51)
FEBRUARY 29
Cam Ward, athlete (36)
MARCH 1
Kesha, singer (33)
MARCH 2
Chris Martin, singer (43)
Guess who?
I am an actress born in California on Feb. 25, 1976. I have famous parents in the entertainment industry, but originally I wanted to be a lawyer and attended Harvard University. I have been in several films and a TV show about office life.
Answer: Rashida Jones
