CLOSE

Today's horoscope (Photo: photo provided)

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

It is one thing to have big ideas, but quite another to put plans into action, Pisces. You are ready to step up this week and make things happen.

More: Who's blowing out some candles this week? Celebrity Birthdays, Feb. 25-March 2

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you are seeking success but are frustrated by a lack of results. Explore some new ways to approach your goals, and your mood can improve.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, sometimes the road you are traveling on has an unexpected detour. Rather than get frustrated by the situation, enjoy the new scenery that comes along the way.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, the more research you do, the more secure you will feel with your decisions. You may have to delve a little further into a decision in the days to come.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Your career is about to take a unique turn, Cancer. However, you may have to devote some more of your personal time to be able to handle the new responsibilities.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Whatever problems have cropped up around the house can be easily remedied, Leo. There is no need to stress about them. Instead, get a new perspective.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Friendly and approachable is what you need to be this week, Virgo. Someone may be watching you carefully, and you need to be mindful of perceptions.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, you're all revved up and ready to go but really have no solid destination. Don't fret. Some inspiration will soon come to you and guide your path.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Pay attention to all of the small details, as they help complete the bigger picture, Scorpio. This involves dotting every "i" and crossing every "t." Follow up on all loose ends.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, express how you are feeling, even if all of your beliefs aren't popular with everyone. Don't worry; there are many people who are in your corner.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Don't be intimidated by other people who think they have all of the answers. Be bold and your assertive attitude will soon lead to positive results.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Taking each day as it comes without thinking too much about where you are going could be a great strategy right now, Aquarius. Overthinking things could be a recipe for trouble.

More: What's in the stars for you? Horoscopes, Feb. 18-24

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/25/whats-stars-you-horoscopes-feb-25-march-2/4820269002/