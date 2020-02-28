CLOSE

Skippers pilot their yachts from the shore. The Marco Island Model Yacht Club held their annual Mid-Winter R/C Laser Championship Regatta this weekend at Mackle Park, attracting radio-controlled sailboats from all over the country. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. RC Laser Mid-Winter Championship Regatta

The Marco island Model Yacht Club and the City’s Parks & Recreation Department will host the 17th Annual Remote Control (RC) Laser Mid-Winter Championship Regatta from Feb. 29-March 1 at Mackle Park.

The Mid-Winter Championships is the longest running RC Laser Regatta in the US, having been held at Mackle Park since 2003. RC Laser skippers from all over the country and the Bahamas return to Marco Island each year because they love the weather and the first class RC sailing venue at Mackle Park.

Racing begins at 10 a.m. both days and ends at 3 p.m. Registration and practice sailing will occur at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28.

Information: contact Rocky Cale at 609-703-4310.

2. Through Sunday: International Film Festival

This the fifth year of the Bonita Springs International Film Festival, with more than 70 narrative, documentary, animated and short films. Also, enjoy workshops, demonstrations and Q&A sessions. $12 for individual movies (students $5 with ID); $100 for a 10-film pass; $75 for opening night, Feb. 27; and $65 for closing night, March 1.

Information: Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org/biff

3. Florida domicile seminars

Local attorney William G. Morris announced his 2020 series of seminars to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile.

House key on a house shaped silver keyring in the lock of a door (Photo: FabioBalbi, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The seminars will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The seminars will be moderated by financial adviser Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones.

The series will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: March 3 and April 1.

These seminars are free, but reservations are required due to limited capacity of the meeting room and the terrific turn out last year. For reservations or further information, contact Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

