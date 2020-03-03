Who's blowing out some candles this week? Celebrity Birthdays, March 3-9
MARCH 3
Camila Cabello, singer (23)
MARCH 4
Draymond Green, athlete (30)
MARCH 5
Taylor Hill, model (24)
MARCH 6
Connie Britton, actress (53)
MARCH 7
Bryan Cranston, actor (64)
MARCH 8
Lester Holt, journalist (61)
MARCH 9
Oscar Isaac, actor (41)
Guess who?
I am a singer born in Canada on March 1, 1994. I kept my singing ability and aspirations largely to myself as a child. However, after performing a cover song on YouTube in 2007, I gained traction and became a pop sensation and international star.
Answer: Justin Bieber
