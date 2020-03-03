CLOSE

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, when things get a tad stressful this week, remember that physical activity can calm you down. Take a walk or hit the gym.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Hobbies can be a great distraction from your responsibilities, Aries. But this week you need to get back to business, or you may fall behind.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, change is in the air and you are excited about all the new prospects that lie ahead. The most difficult decisions will be centered on what you're going to do.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Nurturing is a part of your nature, Gemini. This week you may discover you are spending a lot of time lavishing attention on others at your expense. Find a healthy balance.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, your social and business calendar is full for the next several weeks. Even though you enjoy being busy, you may need a break to avoid burnout.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

It will be another fortuitous week for your finances, Leo. All of your financial ducks are in a row, and you can take some time off from micromanaging your accounts.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you may want to show others a new side of you over the course of the next few days. You're often conservative, but you might want to let loose a little bit and be adventurous.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

You may receive a few offers this week that seem too good to be true, Libra. Trust your instincts as you navigate through all of these opportunities to find the best options.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, over the course of the next few days you'll get an idea of how many people rely on you. When you are out of commission, things may come to a halt.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

People are drawn to your warmth and good nature, Sagittarius. That is why you are never short on friends or left with nothing to do. This week is no different.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Changes that you have been hoping will occur will finally see the light of day, Capricorn. The effects will be subtle at first and then build as they go.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, now is your opportunity to take care of yourself. You have been freed of some responsibilities and are able to focus on small changes that can add up to something big.

