CLOSE

Jim Corsica and Jodee Bennett rehearsing for "Born Yesterday." (Photo: Photo provided)

“Born Yesterday,” a Tony-award winning play takes place in Washington, D.C., in 1946. This comedy-drama is about a vulgar, crooked dealmaker who hires a reporter to teach his ditzy girlfriend some social graces and ends up learning some hard lessons about betrayal, love and politics.

Based on the play written by Garson Kanin, this play will take you back to the aftermath of World War II when Harry Brock (Jim Corsica) and his girlfriend Billie Dawn (Jodee Bennett) were moving up in the world thanks to Harry’s shady business dealings. Directed by Annie Rosemond, you will likely experience some moments of familiarity with current events, a testament to Kanin’s writing and understanding of not just politics and DC, but of general humanity.

The cast includes Paul Verrall (Paul LoPresti); Ed Devery (Jack Weld); Eddie Brock (Joseph Verga); Senator Norval Hedges (Len Becker); Mrs. Hedges (Dolores Di Teresi); the Bellhop/Waiter (Wilfredo Figueroa) and Manicurist (Tina Cedras).

Born Yesterday is on stage March 11-29, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Sundays. Tickets are $32 or $34. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/04/marco-players-presents-born-yesterday/4953874002/