The IMAG History & Science Center announces a new photography exhibit at the museum called "Cuba: The Natural Beauty" by Clyde Butcher, award-winning photographer, conservationist, and humanitarian.

1. Opens Friday: Clyde Butcher exhibit at IMAG

The IMAG History & Science Center announces a new photography exhibit at the museum called “Cuba: The Natural Beauty” by Clyde Butcher, award-winning photographer, conservationist, and humanitarian.

Reserve your seat now meet Clyde Butcher and hear him speak on the exhibit, 6 until 8:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19.

The exhibit runs from Friday, March 6 until Sunday, May 31.

Declared “The Year of the Mountains” in 2002, Butcher was invited to photograph the mountains of Cuba for the United Nations Conference for the Sustainable Habitat of the Mountain.

Located at 2000 Cranford Avenue in Fort Myers, the IMAG is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday from noon until 5 p.m., and closed Monday.

For the speaking engagement, tickets are $20 for IMAG members and $25 for non-members.

2. This weekend: ‘Art, Flowers and Anniversaries’

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island will present a standard flower show at Marco Island Center for the Arts from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8.

In celebration of the Center for the Arts’ 50th anniversary and the upcoming 100th anniversary of National Garden Clubs, Inc., the flower show chairman Connie Lowery named the flower show “Art, Flowers and Anniversaries.”

Each exhibit that is submitted will carry out the theme of art, flowers and anniversaries.

Information: calusagardenclub@aol.com, or calusa.org.

3. Monday: Happy Hour for Hope

Marco Island Meals of Hope confirmed first 2020 “Happy Hour for Hope” will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, March 9, at CJ’s on the Bay, 740 N. Collier Blvd (The Esplanade) #105, Marco Island.

Marco Island Meals of Hope confirmed first 2020 “Happy Hour for Hope” will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, March 9, at CJ’s on the Bay. (Photo: Nathan Gray/Staff, )

Admission fee this year is reduced to $15. Live entertainment will be provided by Konstantino. Happy Hours for Hope are fundraisers for Marco Island’s Meals of Hope. The admission fee helps the organization buy food for its packaging event in November.

Happy Hours for Hope raise about $15,000 each year. The packaging event in November has a budget of $50,000. Marco Meals of Hope is a joint effort of Kiwanis, Noontime Rotary and Sunrise Rotary Clubs.

Information: mohmi.org or meals-of-hope.org.

