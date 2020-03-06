CLOSE

MARCH

Imagination Ball

The American Cancer Society presents “A Celebration for a Cure,” the 2020 Imagination Ball, Friday, March 6, at the JW Marriott Marco Island. This celebration of life will feature both live and silent auctions, fine food, music and so much more. The celebration will burst with hope and good cheer as the prestigious Grado Award is presented to Curt and Jacquie Koon of CJ’s on the Bay in honor of their dedication and support of the American Cancer Society. For more information: 239-642-6217 or Sue.Olszak@cancer.org.

Frank Del Pizzo (Photo: Photo provided)

Last event: JCMI Cultural Series

The JCMI Cultural Series continues its 26th year at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7, with singer/comedian Frank Del Pizzo. The comedian performs in Las Vegas and locally. In addition, he sings songs made popular by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and the like. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Information or tickets: 239-642-0800.

Left Bank art fest

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 29 in the breeze ways of the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Juried artists include photography, oil and acrylic paintings, jewelry, ceramic sculptures, pottery, wood, glass, stone and more. Free admission and parking. Information: 239-537-5921.

Become a better boater

America’s Boating Club – Marco Island (ABClub-MI) recently announced its boating education program for the 2019-20 season. The curse meets for five 2.25 hour sessions over two and a half weeks. It will be offered on March 9. Information: Peggy Reiss at 239-213-8686.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Fashion and photography: 50 Years of Style

Marco Island Center for the Arts will host “Flash: 50 Years of Fashion” a unique exhibit curated by eBella Fashion Editor and photographer Tamara Boxx that will be opening with our Second Tuesday reception from 5:30 until 7 p.m., March 10. Boxx and the team of Ursula and Tim Gibbons will present photographs depicting fashion trends from the 1980s through today. Sandy Windham will complete the team with photographic work that captures the spirit of the 1970s. Visitors can view the exhibit from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 10 through April 7 at the Marco Island Center for the Arts.

In the La Petite Galerie: The work of Kevin Bolde now will be featured. Boldenow has had a lifelong passion for photography and prefers to work in black and white to capture the texture and detail found in the overwhelmingly verdant landscape.

Wet Paint Live

Join in as 20 artists paint en plein air all around Marco Island, Capri and Goodland from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 10. New this year: Get on the bus! A bus tour of the artists painting en plein air and lunch. Tickets for the buys will be limited – and go on sale at the end of February. On Wednesday, March 11 the paintings will be auctioned live. Artist’s reception begins at 6 p.m. at Rose History Auditorium with the live auction beginning at 7. Tickets are $35 per person and include buffet dinner and cash bar. Tickets are limited. A portion of the proceeds benefit Leadership Marco Scholarship fund providing educational scholarship to deserving high school seniors looking to continue their education. Information: 239-394-7549.

Candidates forum

Chief of Police Tracy Frazzano and candidates for Florida’s 19th Congressional District will be 5 until 6:30 pm., Tuesday, March 10. The event is open to the public. Come prepared with questions for the guest speakers. Hosted by Democratic Women’s Club of Marco at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terr. Information: www.dwcmarco.org or DWCMarco@gmail.com.

Spaghetti Dinner

From 4:30 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 will host the Kathleen Reynolds' Sons and Daughters of Erin Spaghetti Dinner for charity in the San Marco Parish Center. The cost will be $12 per person with $5 for children under 12. Credit cards accepted. Dinner includes spaghetti with marinara sauce, meatballs, Italian sausage, salad, Italian bread, coffee, tea and dessert. Soda, wine and beer will be available at a cash bar. Take out at $12 is also available. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Come join us for an evening of fun. Information: 239-389-5633 or visit our website at www.marcoknights.com.

Fall prevention presentation

Step Smart Collier and Iberia Bank will host a free fall prevention program on Thursday, March 12 at the Marco Island branch, 605 Bald Eagle Drive. While this free program is open to the public, it is suggested RVSP’s be made by calling 239-393-2400. This free program focuses on fall prevention, the leading cause of injury and death to Collier County seniors. The event will include complimentary balance testing with written report from 3 until 5:30 p.m. Presentation at 6 on fall prevention by Keith Dameron, CEO, Retired.

Harbor Arts & Music Festival

The 8th Annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival at MarGood Harbor Park, 321 Pear Tree Avenue in Goodland, is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15. This juried fine-art event, produced by the Goodland Civic Association, 501(c)3, along with Collier County Parks and Recreation, showcases world class artists working in a full array of media. Rob Brehm, of famed musical duo Billy J & the Big Easy, has gathered over a dozen A-list musicians to perform live from the MarGood sound stage. The festival is free and there’s plenty of seating and dancing. Expect great food and drink, including creative vegan options. The event also features four unprecedented and generously donated raffle packages with a total value of over $4,000. The venue, MarGood Harbor Park, has great historic and environmental significance, the property was purchased by Collier County with Florida Forever funds in 2005. Information: Tara O’Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Gala Irish Show for Charity

The St. Finbarr Council Knights of Columbus will hold its annual St. Patrick Show for Charity at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at St. Finbarr Parish Center, 13520 Tamiami Trail East-Rte. 41. The featured performers are the popular singer Cliff Erickson performing Irish and other favorite songs and the entertaining Celtic Spirit Irish Dancers. Donation is $15 and tickets are available at the door. Information 239-775-5831.

Bob Smith Jazz Quinet

The Bob Smith Jazz Quinet will perform from 2 until 4 p.m., March 22 at the Mackle Park covered courts on Marco Island. Bring chairs. Donations accepted. Information: Bob Smith, 650-375-8717.

‘Science Nites’ at Rookery Bay Reserve

Rookery Bay Research Reserve is launching a monthly “Science Nites” series January through April as an outside-the-box after work or dinner option. The evenings include food, drink, hands-on science fun and a presentation by a science expert. Dates and topics are: March 31, "Ocean Trivia;" and April 7, "How Citizen Science Can Help Solve the Ocean Plastic Pollution Crisis." The event is from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road. Cost is $15 per evening and registration is required at rookerybay.org or by calling 239-530-5972.

ONGOING

Mah Jongg

Weekly Mah Jongg, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Thursdays through April at JCMI, 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Open to the public. RSVP to Shirley at 239-389-7872.

On Feb. 27, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 hosted a Bingo Night in the San Marco Parish Center. The Coach bag winner was Mary Tremble of Massachusetts, above, with Knight Steve Vasco. (Photo: Photo provided)

Monday Night Bingo

Bingo is played every Monday evening at the Synagogue located at 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Bonanza is posted at 6:15 p.m. and the game is called at 7 p.m. A complimentary supper is served to each player consisting of a Kosher hot dog, a special roll, relish, sauerkraut, pickles, chips, coffee, tea, pastry, ice cream and fruit. The cost of a two pack is $17, and a three pack is $24. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642 0800.

JCMI's big winner Ruth Sutton with Bingo committee member Carol Atkin. (Photo: Photo provided)

K of C Bingo

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 hosts a Bingo Night every Thursday through April 2 in the San Marco Parish Center with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo starting at 7. This event was open to the public and everyone was invited for an evening of fun and games. Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

Farmer’s market at Veterans Community Park

The popular Marco Island Farmer’s Market has returned to Veterans Community Park, held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. Local Southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com/calendar.

Rookery Bay

Touch, see and explore Southwest Florida’s coastal environment at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. Experience hands-on, interactive exhibits including marine-life touch tanks and habitat displays. Enjoy trails, naturalist-led programs, nature-viewing bridge over the water and more. Kids and adults alike can explore the center and discover the plants, fish and wildlife that call Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s 110,000 acres home. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Science Saturdays

Rookery Bay’s Science Saturdays are now year-round and free for kids 12 and under. Different coastal theme each Saturday. Admission $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under. Enjoy eco-crafts, a presentation, a featured film and our “Lessons in Laboratories” program from 11-11:45 a.m. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Friends of Rookery Bay expands eco-tour offerings

Friends of Rookery Bay now offers guided boat trips in addition to guided kayak trips that explore the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Reserve in Naples. All tours are small groups led by active local biologists, certified naturalists and certified kayaking instructors with Rising Tide Explorers, the Friends of Rookery Bay’s exclusive eco-tour partner. Learn more and book at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Naturalist-Led Kayak Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a kayak adventure into the beautiful back waters of Rookery Bay Reserve with our exclusive ecotour partner, Rising Tide Explorers! All the guides are active local biologists, certified naturalists and certified kayaking instructors making them the most qualified guides in the region. The whole family can enjoy a memorable and educational adventure into the estuary. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees! Get out and explore the backwaters Rookery Bay Research Reserve. Visit rookerybay.org to register for tours today. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Parkinson support

The Marco Island Parkinson care partner support group will resume at 1:30 p.m., each Tuesday during season at United Church of Marco, 320 Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Spouses, parents, children, relatives or friends dealing with Parkinson disease or similar neurological diagnoses are welcome. Marco Island exercise class for persons with Parkinson’s is every Tuesday and Thursday. No need to pre-register.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

APRIL

Florida domicile seminars

Local attorney William G. Morris announced his 2020 series of seminars to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The seminars will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The seminar will be moderated by financial adviser Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones. It will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m., April 1. The seminar is free, but reservations are required due to limited capacity of the meeting room and the terrific turn out last year. For reservations or further information, contact Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

