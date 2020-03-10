CLOSE

Style by Tamara Boxx for Scene to be Seen (Photo: Submitted photo)

1. Second Tuesday: Fashion and photography - 50 Years of Style

Marco Island Center for the Arts will host “Flash: 50 Years of Fashion” a unique exhibit curated by eBella Fashion Editor and photographer Tamara Boxx that will be opening with our Second Tuesday reception from 5:30 until 7 p.m., March 10.

Boxx and the team of Ursula and Tim Gibbons will present photographs depicting fashion trends from the 1980s through today. Sandy Windham will complete the team with photographic work that captures the spirit of the 1970s.

Visitors can view the exhibit from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 10 through April 7 at the Marco Island Center for the Arts.

In the La Petite Gallerie: The work of Kevin Boldenow will be featured. Boldenow has had a lifelong passion for photography and prefers to work in black and white to capture the texture and detail found in the overwhelmingly verdant landscape.

2. Reception Thursday: ‘Florida’s Voice for Wildlife’

The Marc Harris Wildlife Exhibition at the Marco Island Historical Museum is on display now through July 4, to unite a common cause for wildlife habitat conservation and environmental responsibility for a global community footprint.

The exhibition features wildlife and remote locations in danger from the effects of habitat and water resource losses throughout Southwest Florida.

There will be a reception at 5 p.m., March 12 at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Information: 239-389-6447.

3. Starts Wednesday: ‘Born Yesterday’

“Born Yesterday,” a Tony-award winning play takes place in Washington, D.C., in 1946. This comedy-drama is about a vulgar, crooked deal maker who hires a reporter to teach his ditzy girlfriend some social graces and ends up learning some hard lessons about betrayal, love and politics.

Jim Corsica and Jodee Bennett rehearsing for "Born Yesterday." (Photo: Photo provided)

“Born Yesterday is on stage March 11 through March 29, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Sundays. Tickets are $32 or $34. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

