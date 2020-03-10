CLOSE

MARCH 10

Robin Thicke, singer (43)

MARCH 11

Terrence Howard, actor (51)

Liza Minnelli performs at the Dramatists Guild Fund's 50th Anniversary Gala in New York City.Minnelli has been spotted in Brevard eating at Melo's in Indian Harbour Beach. (Photo: Fernando Leon)

MARCH 12

Liza Minnelli, actress (74)

MARCH 13

William H. Macy, actor (70)

MARCH 14

Daniel Gillies, actor (44)

MARCH 15

Eva Longoria, actress (45)

Actress Eva Longoria participates at the Women's Forum Americas 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico on May 31, 2019. (Photo: Sashenka Gutierrez, EPA-EFE)

MARCH 16

Lauren Graham, actress (53)

Guess who?

I am a singer born in New York on March 13, 1973. I was a health care administrator before I got into the music industry. I have since been a nu-metal vocalist with my band. I owe much inspiration to Metallica's James Hetfield.

Answer: David Draiman

