The 12th Annual Marco Island Half Marathon and 5K Bridge Run is from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., March 15. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Sunday: 'Bridge Run' half marathon and 5K

The 12th Annual Marco Island Half Marathon and 5K Bridge Run is from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., March 15.

The half Marathon starts at 7:30 a.m., 5K race starts at 7:45 at the Shops of Marco (near Physician’s Regional), 1811 San Marco Rd, Marco Island.

Information: marcoislandhalfmarathon.com.

2. Gala Irish Show for Charity

The St. Finbarr Council Knights of Columbus will hold its annual St. Patrick Show for Charity at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at St. Finbarr Parish Center, 13520 Tamiami Trail East-Rte. 41.

The featured performers are the popular singer Cliff Erickson performing Irish and other favorite songs and the entertaining Celtic Spirit Irish Dancers.

Donation is $15 and tickets are available at the door. Information 239-775-5831.

3. Monday Night Bingo

Bingo is played every Monday evening at the Synagogue located at 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

Bingo (Photo: stock)

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Bonanza is posted at 6:15 p.m. and the game is called at 7 p.m.

A complimentary supper is served to each player consisting of a Kosher hot dog, a special roll, relish, sauerkraut, pickles, chips, coffee, tea, pastry, ice cream and fruit.

The cost of a two pack is $17, and a three pack is $24. The game is open to the public.

Information: 239-642 0800.

