CLOSE

MARCH

‘Born Yesterday’

“Born Yesterday,” a Tony-award winning play takes place in Washington, D.C., in 1946. This comedy-drama is about a vulgar, crooked dealmaker who hires a reporter to teach his ditzy girlfriend some social graces and ends up learning some hard lessons about betrayal, love and politics. “Born Yesterday is on stage now through March 29, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Sundays. Tickets are $32 or $34. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

More: 3 To Know: For the Love of Cats tops program nationwide

More: 3 To Do: 'Bridge Run,' an Irish gala, more

Clyde Butcher exhibit at IMAG

The IMAG History & Science Center announces a new photography exhibit at the museum called “Cuba: The Natural Beauty” by Clyde Butcher, award-winning photographer, conservationist, and humanitarian. The exhibit runs now through May 31. Declared “The Year of the Mountains” in 2002, Butcher was invited to photograph the mountains of Cuba for the United Nations Conference for the Sustainable Habitat of the Mountain. Located at 2000 Cranford Avenue in Fort Myers, the IMAG is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday from noon until 5 p.m., and closed Monday.

Clyde Butcher speaks: Reserve your seat now to join in the excitement and fun of meeting Clyde Butcher and hear him speak on the exhibt, 6 until 8:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19. Tickets are $20 for IMAG members and $25 for non-members.

From 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, March 20-22 at Veterans' Community Park. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Marco Island Seafood Festival

From 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, March 20-22 at Veterans' Community Park, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island.

More: Club Briefs: Knights' Friday Fish Fry, more

Bob Smith Jazz Quinet

The Bob Smith Jazz Quinet will perform from 2 until 4 p.m., March 22 at the Mackle Park covered courts on Marco Island. Bring chairs. Donations accepted. Information: Bob Smith, 650-375-8717.

Bob McConville: ‘Where Fresh Meets Salt’

Estuaries are an extremely important factor of the area ecosystems. At several locations in Southwest Florida fresh water eventually meets the salt water of the Gulf of Mexico. Join Naturalist Bob McConville as he talks about how dolphins, manatees, gators and a varied number of birds utilize this magical habitat. Marco Island Historical Society members: No charge; non-members $10. This presentation is 7 p.m., March 24 at Rose History Auditorium, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Information: 239-389-6447.

One-woman show

Holly Faris is a one-woman show unlike any you have seen before. She has thrilled audiences from coast-to-coast with her incredible and hilarious impersonations of Joan Rivers, Tina Turner, Cher, Dolly Parton, Liza Minelli and so many others. All seats $40. Tickets available at the museum administration building. The show is 7 p.m., March 27, at Rose History Auditorium, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Information: 239-389-6447.

‘Jazz Under the Stars’

Enjoy an evening of jazz and love songs under the stars on the grounds of the Marco Island Historical Museum. Bring your own folding chairs, refreshments will be available. Donations are appreciated as admission. This event is 6 p.m., March 28, at the Marco Island Historical Museum campus, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Call for reservations: 239-389-6447.

Left Bank art fest

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, March 29 in the breeze ways of the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Juried artists include photography, oil and acrylic paintings, jewelry, ceramic sculptures, pottery, wood, glass, stone and more. Free admission and parking. Information: 239-537-5921.

‘Unlacing the Lady’

“Unlacing the Lady” is a peek into the world of a mid-19th Century Lady. Join us for a fascinating trip back in time with your guide, Barbara Malta, as we sip tea and learn about the life of a lady in the 1800s. Bring your teacup and saucer and wear your favorite hat or fascinator. This interactive tea party will delight, inform, entertain, and refresh our ladies-only guests. Event is 2 p.m., March 30, at the Marco Island Historical Society members $10; non-members, $15. Call for reservations: 239-389-6447.

‘Science Nites’ at Rookery Bay Reserve

Rookery Bay Research Reserve is launching a monthly “Science Nites” series January through April as an outside-the-box afterwork or dinner option. The evenings include food, drink, hands-on science fun and a presentation by a science expert. Dates and topics are: March 31, "Ocean Trivia;" and April 7, "How Citizen Science Can Help Solve the Ocean Plastic Pollution Crisis." The event is from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road. Cost is $15 per evening and registration is required at rookerybay.org or by calling 239-530-5972.

ONGOING

Fashion and photography: 50 Years of Style

Marco Island Center for the Arts will host “Flash: 50 Years of Fashion” a unique exhibit curated by eBella Fashion Editor and photographer Tamara Boxx. Boxx and the team of Ursula and Tim Gibbons will present photographs depicting fashion trends from the 1980s through today. Sandy Windham will complete the team with photographic work that captures the spirit of the 1970s. Visitors can view the exhibit from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through April 7 at the Marco Island Center for the Arts.

In the La Petite Galerie: The work of Kevin Boldenow will be featured. Boldenow has had a lifelong passion for photography and prefers to work in black and white to capture the texture and detail found in the overwhelmingly verdant landscape.

‘Florida’s Voice for Wildlife’

The Marc Harris Wildlife Exhibition at the Marco Island Historical Museum is on display now through July 4, to unite a common cause for wildlife habitat conservation and environmental responsibility for a global community footprint. The exhibition features wildlife and remote locations in danger from the effects of habitat and water resource losses throughout Southwest Florida. There will be a reception at 5 p.m., March 12. Visit the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Information: 239-389-6447.

JCMI Bingo big winner Roseann Kurtiak from Toms River, NJ, with Jerry Levin. (Photo: Photo provided)

Mah Jongg

Weekly Mah Jongg, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Thursdays through April at JCMI, 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Open to the public. RSVP to Shirley at 239-389-7872.

On March 6, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 hosted a Bingo Night in the San Marco Parish Center. Above, the jackpot winner, Mary Piche of Ontario. (Photo: Photo provided)

K of C Bingo

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 hosts a Bingo Night every Thursday through April 2 in the San Marco Parish Center with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo starting at 7. This event was open to the public and everyone was invited for an evening of fun and games. Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

Farmer’s market at Veterans Community Park

The popular Marco Island Farmer’s Market has returned to Veterans Community Park, held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. Local Southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com/calendar.

Rookery Bay

Touch, see and explore Southwest Florida’s coastal environment at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. Experience hands-on, interactive exhibits including marine-life touch tanks and habitat displays. Enjoy trails, naturalist-led programs, nature-viewing bridge over the water and more. Kids and adults alike can explore the center and discover the plants, fish and wildlife that call Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s 110,000 acres home. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Science Saturdays

Rookery Bay’s Science Saturdays are now year-round and free for kids 12 and under. Different coastal theme each Saturday. Admission $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under. Enjoy eco-crafts, a presentation, a featured film and our “Lessons in Laboratories” program from 11-11:45 a.m. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Friends of Rookery Bay expands eco-tour offerings

Friends of Rookery Bay now offers guided boat trips in addition to guided kayak trips that explore the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Reserve in Naples. All tours are small groups led by active local biologists, certified naturalists and certified kayaking instructors with Rising Tide Explorers, the Friends of Rookery Bay’s exclusive eco-tour partner. Learn more and book at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Naturalist-Led Kayak Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a kayak adventure into the beautiful back waters of Rookery Bay Reserve with our exclusive ecotour partner, Rising Tide Explorers! All the guides are active local biologists, certified naturalists and certified kayaking instructors making them the most qualified guides in the region. The whole family can enjoy a memorable and educational adventure into the estuary. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees! Get out and explore the backwaters Rookery Bay Research Reserve. Visit rookerybay.org to register for tours today. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Parkinson support

The Marco Island Parkinson care partner support group will resume at 1:30 p.m., each Tuesday during season at United Church of Marco, 320 Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Spouses, parents, children, relatives or friends dealing with Parkinson disease or similar neurological diagnoses are welcome. Marco Island exercise class for persons with Parkinson’s is every Tuesday and Thursday. No need to pre-register.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

APRIL

Florida domicile seminars

Local attorney William G. Morris announced his 2020 series of seminars to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The seminars will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The seminar will be moderated by financial adviser Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones. It will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m., April 1. The seminar is free, but reservations are required due to limited capacity of the meeting room and the terrific turn out last year. For reservations or further information, contact Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

Easter Sunrise Service

The 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 12, at the beach at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Marco Island pastors will be contributing to the service including Pastor's Thomas McCulley, Casey Nowlin and Steve Schoof. Pastor Scott Kerens will give the Easter message entitled, “Arise and Shine For Marco.” Special music during the service will be provided by Sandy and John Stein, director of music at Marco Presbyterian and Craig Greusel, music coordinator at Marco Lutheran Church. Beach access is north of the Marriott Spa and the public access path north of the Madeira condominium. The Marco Police and volunteers will direct traffic and assist with parking, including double parking along Collier Boulevard. Additionally, the Resident's Beach parking lot will open at 6 a.m. for member parking. Dress is casual; bring your own blanket or chair. Musical prelude begins at 6:45 a.m. For those who need assistance, handicap parking will be available near the Marriott Spa with golf carts to assist to the edge of the beach. Information: 239-394-8186.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/13/wow-do-list-born-yesterday-seafood-fest-more/5005088002/