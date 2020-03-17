CLOSE

Jim Corsica and Jodee Bennett rehearsing for "Born Yesterday." (Photo: Photo provided)

1. Now playing: ‘Born Yesterday’

“Born Yesterday,” a Tony-award winning play takes place in Washington, D.C., in 1946. This comedy-drama is about a vulgar, crooked deal maker who hires a reporter to teach his ditzy girlfriend some social graces and ends up learning some hard lessons about betrayal, love and politics.

“Born Yesterday is on stage now through March 29, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Sundays.

Tickets are $32 or $34. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

2. Staying home? How about a puzzle

Puzzles are a brain-teasing way to spend time at home.

And getting started is easy. You'll find an assortment in this and every edition of the Marco Eagle. And the best part? They're free.

And if you you can't make it to a newsstand, just click on the e-edition at marconews.com. There you can download pdfs of the puzzle pages and print them out at home.

If you picked up the edition, puzzles start on page 7B. The New York Times' Crossword is on 8B.

3. Clyde Butcher exhibit at IMAG

The IMAG History & Science Center announces a new photography exhibit at the museum called “Cuba: The Natural Beauty” by Clyde Butcher, award-winning photographer, conservationist, and humanitarian.

The IMAG History & Science Center announces a new photography exhibit at the museum called “Cuba: The Natural Beauty” by Clyde Butcher, award-winning photographer, conservationist, and humanitarian. (Photo: Photo by Clyde Butcher)

The exhibit runs now through May 31. Declared “The Year of the Mountains” in 2002, Butcher was invited to photograph the mountains of Cuba for the United Nations Conference for the Sustainable Habitat of the Mountain.

Located at 2000 Cranford Avenue in Fort Myers, the IMAG is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday from noon until 5 p.m., and closed Monday.

Clyde Butcher speaks: Reserve your seat now to join in the excitement and fun of meeting Clyde Butcher and hear him speak on the exhibt, 6 until 8:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19. Tickets are $20 for IMAG members and $25 for non-members.

