MARCH 17

Mia Hamm, athlete (48)

MARCH 18

Sutton Foster, actress (45)

MARCH 19

David Ross, manager (43)

Ruby Rose (Photo: CW)

MARCH 20

Ruby Rose, model (34)

Scott Eastwood arrives at the world premiere of "The Mule" on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

MARCH 21

Scott Eastwood, actor (34)

MARCH 22

Nick Robinson, actor (25)

MARCH 23

Keri Russell, actress (44)

Guess who?

I am a movie director born in Georgia on March 20, 1957. Shortly after receiving a degree in film and television from NYU, I made my first feature film. I have since made many thought-provoking and celebrated films.

Answer: Spike Lee

