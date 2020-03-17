CLOSE

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, you may be hit with a bit of melancholy this week, but it quickly subsides when you touch base with someone whose energy is contagious.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

You may be facing the consequences of a little overindulgence this week, Aries. It may take a bit for you to get back on track. Use every opportunity to rest up.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, if you are moving from one job to another, you may have to put your social life on hold for a bit until all components of this transition are working smoothly.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, obligations at work or at home are building up and you may be experiencing extra stress. The key to feeling better is to take some of the responsibilities off of your plate.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, a lack of communication between you and a close friend or relative may have you wondering if this person is okay. Just be persistent with your inquiries.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, caution is called for any time a financial presentation is made that affects your finances. Properly vet all potential investments and anyone guiding you in this process.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you may be putting your best self forward, but unless you get others to take notice, you won't be able to make an impact. Enlist others to help.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, your ingenuity and imagination have been wavering lately. Thankfully, that doesn't mean you won't be able to get things working again. Stay the course.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Financial matters come to the forefront this week, Scorpio. You may have depleted your reserves a bit faster than expected. It's probably time to curtail your spending.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, you may need to say something to a loved one that shows how much you support this special purpose. Give careful consideration to what you want to say.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Use this week as an opportunity to catch up on some rest, Capricorn. Your schedule has been jam-packed for some time now, and your energy stores are depleted.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, you may be stuck in the middle of a situation with two people you care about. Be an impartial listener to both instead of taking sides. Offer advice if it's sought.

