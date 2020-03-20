CLOSE

This film image released by The Weinstein Company shows Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Bradley Cooper in "Silver Linings Playbook." (AP Photo/The Weinstein Company, JoJo Whilden) (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

1. Netflix and chill: March 2020

In the psycho-comedy “Silver Linings Playbook,” a bipolar Bradley Cooper is newly sprung from a mental hospital and given to smashing stuff when reminded of his estranged wife, with whom he’s delusionally convinced he’ll be reunited.

Other picks streaming now: “The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3,” “Search Party,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” and “The Young Messiah,” “All American” (Season 2), “Black Lightning” (Season 3) and “Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom.”

2. Arts and crafts at Veterans Park

The Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival, slated for this weekend, has been cancelled, but the arts and crafts vendors will still be at Veterans' Community Park from March 20 to March 22 and the entrance will be free, according to the event's Facebook page.

"In an abundance of caution due to the recommendations regarding limiting potential exposure to COVID-19 and in keeping with the direction of Governor DeSantis’s recommendation to avoid large public events, the 2020 Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival has been cancelled," event organizers wrote.

3. Enjoy our puzzles

2 Puzzles are a brain-teasing way to spend time at home.

And getting started is easy. You'll find an assortment in this and every edition of the Marco Eagle. And the best part? They're free.

Puzzle (Photo: David Baratz, USA WEEKEND)

And if you you can't make it to a newsstand, just click on the e-edition at marconews.com. There you can download pdfs of the puzzle pages and print them out at home.

If you picked up the hard copy, puzzles start on page 7B.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/20/3-do-netflix-and-chill-march-2020/5073760002/